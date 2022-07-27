Ross Chastain Lands New Partner for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain will pull double-duty at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he will also join forces with DGM Racing for the Xfinity Series race. He will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet while showcasing a new partner.

DGM Racing announced on July 26 that Chastain will have Farmer’s Promise as the primary partner of the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro. The sponsor, which provides potatoes and onions to consumers, is a fitting choice considering that Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer.

The No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a purple base with Farmer’s Promise logos on the hood and sides. The stock car will also feature graphics of potatoes and onions in multiple spots to add some extra flair.

“We cannot thank the folks at Farmer’s Promise enough for joining the team and supporting Ross at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said team owner Mario Gosselin. “Farmer’s Promise is new to NASCAR, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of their first race.”

Chastain Had a Strong Run for DGM Racing

Chastain has spent the 2022 season focusing on the Cup Series regular-season championship battle while winning twice. He has also made five starts in the Camping World Truck Series and posted one win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will mark Chastain’s second Xfinity Series start of the season. He first suited up for DGM Racing at Circuit of the Americas, and he started on the front row after qualifying.

Chastain led 14 of the 46 laps, and he was in a position to fight for the win with seven laps remaining. He lined up on the front row next to AJ Allmendinger for the restart, but he went for a spin on Turn 1 after contact from Landon Cassill. Now he will return to the No. 92 at a different road course and try to avoid a similar outcome.

“With COTA being such a great weekend, I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of DGM Racing’s No. 92,” Chastain said in a statement. “Joining forces with Farmer’s Promise is a perfect opportunity to spotlight those who are committed and passionate about the future of farming. That being said, I am extremely excited to partner with two great organizations, who are both family-owned.”

Chastain Can Conquer a New Xfinity Series Track

Chastain will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with two career Xfinity Series wins, one at an intermediate and one at a superspeedway. He won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2018 and then at Daytona International Speedway while driving for Kaulig Racing in 2019.

The race at IMS presents a new opportunity. Chastain can potentially score his third career Xfinity Series win, which would be his first on a road course. He has been slightly within reach during previous seasons, including a fifth-place finish at the Charlotte Roval and a sixth-place finish at the IMS road course in 2020.

Of course, the biggest hurdle standing in Chastain’s way will be the number of strong road course racers. AJ Allmendinger has 10 road course wins spread across the three national series. This includes both Circuit of the Americas and Portland International Raceway in 2022.

The list also includes Ty Gibbs with his two road course wins, Austin Hill, and Noah Gragson. Chase Briscoe, who won at IMS in 2020, will also pull double-duty during the return to his home track.

