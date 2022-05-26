Team Penske Inks Massive Deal With Championship-Winning Sponsor

A championship-winning NASCAR partner has just inked a massive deal spanning multiple motorsports series. Equilon Enterprises LLC and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company have announced a multi-year extension with Team Penske, the NTT IndyCar Series, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske issued a press release on May 26 and announced the news. The team confirmed that Shell will become the official fuel of the NTT IndyCar Series, starting in 2023. Pennzoil will continue to serve as the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Supplier of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar, the NTT IndyCar Series, and Team Penske.

This deal also includes primary sponsorship of two Team Penske drivers during the Indy 500 on May 29. Shell and Pennzoil will support two-time champion Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.

Fueled for the future.@ShellStationsUS, @Pennzoil and Team Penske are set to build on their long-standing partnership with a multi-year extension. ➡ https://t.co/njXhcaAsT9 pic.twitter.com/8nLWHJR3bG — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 26, 2022

“We are proud of the global business relationship with Shell and Pennzoil that extends across our Penske companies,” said Roger Penske in a press release. “Over the years, we have experienced great success together on the track and the relationship has evolved to include our transportation business operations all over the world. Our teams are also working with Shell and Pennzoil on product development and multiple sustainability initiatives to help keep us focused on the future.”

Joey Logano Will Continue To Work With Shell & Pennzoil

A major part of this announcement is the confirmation that Shell and Pennzoil will continue to serve as the primary partners of Joey Logano. The press release revealed that the 2018 Cup Series champion will continue to drive the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang for 30-plus races.

Logano has achieved a significant amount of success while driving the Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang. He captured 26 of his 28 Cup Series wins with Shell and Pennzoil as his primary partners, which includes the 2015 Daytona 500. Logano also celebrated the 2018 Cup Series championship with the signature yellow and red color scheme.

Along with his points-paying wins, Logano has also achieved success in exhibition races. He won the 2016 All-Star Race to capture the $1 million prize. He also kicked off the 2022 schedule by winning the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Roger Penske Addressed Logano’s Contract

With Shell and Pennzoil inking a massive extension with Team Penske, there are now questions about Logano and his future with the team. The driver of the No. 22 is under contract through the 2023 season.

Team owner Roger Penske provided information about Logano’s contract to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. He confirmed that the team remains focused on ensuring that Logano will remain the driver of the No. 22 Ford for the foreseeable future. He just had to take care of other business first.

“We have an agreement with Joey through 2023,” Penske said, courtesy of Pockrass. “Obviously, he and I have talked about extending it. We wanted to get the Shell contract done, which we signed this past week. He and I are in good conversation about him and expect to announce his extension here shortly.”

