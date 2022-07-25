Chase Briscoe Returns to Xfinity Series at Home Track

An Indiana native is about to pull double-duty. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe will compete in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Briscoe confirmed the news on July 25 with the first look at his Xfinity Series entry. He will drive the No. 07 Ford Mustang for SS GreenLight Racing as part of the team’s alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. The team announced in January that Briscoe would make one Xfinity Series start in 2022, but it did not initially provide the date. Briscoe will have Production Alliance Group as his primary partner while Bucked Up Energy will serve as an associate partner.

Excited to run with the @NASCAR_Xfinity series this weekend at home and have a chance to kiss the bricks twice at @IMS. Huge thanks to @PagSahlin for making it happen this weekend, always cool to run the Production Alliance Group colors! https://t.co/wOYNJNtJcO pic.twitter.com/kGrvVWGOMW — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) July 25, 2022

This race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will mark Briscoe’s first Xfinity Series start of the season. He will join SS GreenLight Racing while taking on the road course where he won during the 2020 season. Briscoe held off both Justin Haley and Noah Gragson during the 62-lap road course race to capture his fifth win before ultimately ending the year with nine trips to Victory Lane.

Briscoe Will Pursue Attempt a Rebound at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will provide Briscoe with an opportunity to take care of some unfinished business. He was in a position to potentially win during the 2021 Cup Series race, but an on-track incident and a penalty derailed his afternoon.

Briscoe lined up second overall on the final restart at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a seven-car incident. He was on the outside of Denny Hamlin heading toward the first turn, and he had an opportunity to potentially take the lead. However, contact from Matt DiBenedetto sent him through the grass.

Briscoe rejoined the field next to Hamlin, and he continued battling the driver of the No. 11 for the spot at the front of the field. He ultimately made contact with Hamlin and sent the veteran driver sliding through the grass. Meanwhile, NASCAR issued a penalty for Briscoe missing the turn.

Hamlin finished 23rd after the contact sent him sliding through the grass. Briscoe ended his day 26th after getting parked by NASCAR officials. Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger won after holding off Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson on the final lap.

Briscoe Replaces Another Stewart-Haas Racing Driver

The race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks the second consecutive week that an SHR driver has suited up for SS GreenLight Racing. Briscoe will follow in the racing shoes of Cole Custer, who took over the No. 07 at Pocono Raceway.

Prior to the race weekend at the Tricky Triangle, SS GreenLight Racing announced that Joe Graf Jr. would temporarily step away from the Xfinity Series to deal with a private family matter. Custer stepped in as his replacement for the Pocono race in what was his fourth start of the 2022 season.

Custer started near the middle of the pack for the 90-lap event, and he avoided multiple on-track incidents. This includes one wreck where Jeb Burton flipped upside down after contact with both the safety barrier and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Custer ultimately worked his way to a top-10 finish, marking his third in the past four starts for SS GreenLight Racing.

