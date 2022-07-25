Parker Kligerman, Bubba Wallace Headline Guest Drivers at IMS

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on July 30. There will be multiple guest drivers taking part, including Parker Kligerman and Bubba Wallace.

According to the NASCAR Roster Portal, Wallace will be in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra. He previously joined the team for the trip to Circuit of the Americas on March 26. Now he will make his second Xfinity Series start of the year while pulling double-duty at the Brickyard.

Wallace will have a packed weekend at IMS. He will practice and qualify on Friday, July 29, at 3:05 and 3:35 p.m. ET (USA Network). He will then take part in Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday, July 30, at 9:35 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. ET (USA Network).

The weekend will continue with the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity Series race on July 30 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Wallace will then return to the track one more time on Sunday, July 31, for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

The addition of Wallace is the latest announced move for the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Brandonbilt Motorsports also said prior to the Pocono Raceway weekend that Austin Dillon will replace Brandon Brown in the No. 68 Chevrolet.

Kligerman Will Make His Second Xfinity Series Start of 2022

Very excited to announce we will have @pkligerman behind the wheel of our #35 @CincyHomeRepair car this weekend in Indy! pic.twitter.com/76fge4LjzR — Emerling-Gase Motorsports (@EG_Motorsports) July 25, 2022

Kligerman splits his time between Camping World Truck Series team Henderson Motorsports and his duties as an NBC Sports reporter. He has also made one Xfinity Series start during the 2022 season.

Kligerman made his return to the series for the first time since 2017 during the March trip to Circuit of the Americas. He took over the No. 35 Toyota Supra for Emerling-Gase Motorsports, and he delivered a 12th-place finish at the Texas road course.

Kligerman will now return to the No. 35 Toyota for the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30. He will have ProMaster Home Repair on the entry as his primary partner while he pursues the 20th top-10 finish of his Xfinity Series career and the first since the 2017 season.

Another Driver Will Make His Xfinity Series Debut

im gonna be in d car this week 😭 so grateful and honored to be attempting my first @NASCAR_Xfinity race this weekend at the famous @IMS!!! thank you so much @ApexRoasters, @VictorySimLLC, @GreenTechEnerg3 for sticking by me and making this dream come true pic.twitter.com/G9TdyETjEb — bread perez (@bradxperez) July 25, 2022

While Kligerman and Wallace will make their returns to the Xfinity Series, another driver will make his debut. Brad Perez will attempt to make his first start in the series during the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Perez, who has served as a tire specialist for JD Motorsports, Martins Motorsports, and Rackley W.A.R., made his Camping World Truck Series debut during the 2022 season. He suited up for races at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway while driving for Reaume Brothers Racing, and he delivered a season-best finish of 20th in Texas.

Perez will now make his Xfinity Series debut while joining MBM Motorsports. He will take over the No. 13 Toyota GR Supra with Apex Coffee Roasters and AutoRepairVinStickers.com as two of his partners. He will also join forces with Greentech Energy and Victory SIM.

Securing a ride will be one part of the process. Perez will also have to qualify for the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. There will be more than 38 entries trying to secure a spot in the starting grid, so he will have to beat out some other drivers.

