Spencer Boyd Lands New Sponsor for Return to Beloved NASCAR Track

Spencer Boyd has made a move for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. He has added a new primary partner in Cronauer Law as he prepares to take on a fan-favorite track.

Boyd announced the news on November 16 with a press release. He said that Cronauer Law will join his sponsor lineup with a season-long engagement. The Illinois-based firm will also serve as his primary partner during the first race at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009.

“It’s a big deal for NASCAR to be going back to the Chicagoland area and The Milwaukee Mile,” Boyd said in a press release. “I’m thrilled that Cronauer Law, a local firm, will be able to be a part of NASCAR in the area in this way.

“This is so cool for Craftsman to come back to our series and for Milwaukee to be on the schedule. That race that Mike Skinner won on July 1, 1995, was the first NASCAR race I was alive for. Knowing my family, we probably watched it but not sure I remember it all too well!”

Boyd Has More News To Announce

Boyd provided some information in his press release. He announced that he will have a new partner for the season, and he revealed his primary for the race at Milwaukee Mile. However, there was some information that he did not provide.

Boyd did not address the vehicle number he will use or the team he will drive for during the 2023 season. This was not an oversight. Boyd will actually provide these details later in the offseason.

The Missouri native has spent the majority of his Truck Series career with one team. He made six starts for a variety of teams in 2016 and 2017, but he became a key member of Young’s Motorsports starting in 2019.

82 of Boyd’s 88 career Truck Series starts have been with Young’s Motorsports. He has posted three top-10 finishes and one top-five with the team. He also won his first career race — Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

Boyd Will Now Take on Some New Tracks

Now that Boyd has a new partner in the lineup, he will prepare for a new challenge. He will take on the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series, which will include some new tracks on the schedule.

Milwaukee Mile is the biggest addition to the track considering that it was a mainstay on the Truck Series schedule from 1995 until 2009. Boyd will compete where such names as Johnny Benson Jr., Ron Hornaday Jr., Mike Bliss, Greg Biffle, and Kurt Busch celebrated wins.

Along with the return to Milwaukee, Boyd will also take on a historic NASCAR track. He will compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of the stacked All-Star Race weekend.

The Truck Series drivers only competed at the North Carolina short track two times before departing. Mike Bliss won the Lowe’s 150 in 1995 and then Mark Martin won the Lowe’s 250 in 1996.

The Truck Series hasn’t returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway since Martin’s win in 1996, but that will change in 2023. Boyd and his fellow drivers will take on the historic track on May 20, 2023. They will set the stage for the Cup Series All-Star Race that takes place on May 21.