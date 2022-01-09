NAPA Reveals Chase Elliott’s Next Gen Scheme

Chase Elliott‘s primary partner has provided an important piece of information about the 2022 season. NAPA has revealed the scheme that the No. 9 Chevrolet will feature for the majority of the NASCAR Cup Series season as Elliott tries to reach the championship four for the third consecutive season.

The NAPA Racing account tweeted out a video looking back on nine years with Elliott, a run that includes the 2020 Cup Series championship. The clip featured his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro that he drove during the 2014 and 2015 seasons with full-time NAPA branding. It then showed the different schemes that Elliott used on both the No. 24 and the No. 9 Chevrolets.

The design features noticeable differences from those used in past seasons. The stock car still features a white base with a blue hood and yellow stripes, but there is now a massive NAPA logo behind the door number. Additionally, the yellow stripes take up more real estate on the Chevrolet Camaro.

Elliott Secured 2 Championships With NAPA’s Support

November 8, 2014: Chase Elliott wins the Xfinity Series championship. November 8, 2020: Chase Elliott wins the Cup Series championship. pic.twitter.com/OxtBUlFHWs — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 9, 2020

The Georgia native first featured NAPA as a primary partner in a national series race in 2014, his debut Xfinity Series season. He joined JR Motorsports and took over the No. 9 Chevrolet with NAPA as his full-season partner.

Elliott achieved considerable success during his first year with JR Motorsports and NAPA. He won three of the 33 races — Texas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Chicagoland Speedway — while posting a total of 26 top-10 finishes and 16 top-fives. Elliott secured the first championship of his career after holding off Regan Smith.

Elliott returned to JR Motorsports for another strong season in 2015. He ran the full season with NAPA once again and won his first race at Richmond Raceway. Elliott was unable to repeat as Xfinity Series champion, but he finished second in the standings behind Chris Buescher.

Five years later, Elliott and NAPA joined forces for a second championship season. The Dawsonville native reached the Cup Series championship four with a win at Martinsville Speedway on November 1, 2020. He then won the season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway on November 8, 2020, to secure his first Cup Series championship.

Elliott Has Another Scheme Reveal Pending

The season is only six weeks away, and teams are preparing to provide even more information about their respective stock cars. Elliott’s NAPA scheme is one of the first reveals for Hendrick Motorsports and its assortment of partners, but there are more reveals on the way.

LLumar Window Film provided a quick tease on January 6. Elliott’s partner tweeted out a low-angle photo of a Next Gen stock car, along with a date. According to the post, the full scheme will hit social media on January 13.

LLumar only joined Elliott and the No. 9 team for one race in 2021 — the first-ever trip to Circuit of the Americas. The partner chose well considering that Elliott won the rain-shortened road course race, his first trip to Victory Lane of the season.

This win locked Elliott into the playoffs, but it also made history. The COTA victory was Chevrolet’s 800th in the NASCAR Cup Series, extending the OEM’s lead over Ford and Toyota.

Additionally, the victory extended a unique streak by Hendrick Motorsports. The championship-winning organization has accounted for Chevrolet’s 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th, and 800th wins. Terry Labonte scored the 400th win in 1994, Jeff Gordon posted the 500th in 2001, Kyle Busch took care of the 600th win in 2007, and Jimmie Johnson scored the 700th in 2012.

