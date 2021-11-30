Talladega-Winning Truck Series Driver Announces 2022 Plans

The most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner at Talladega Superspeedway has his plans set for the 2022 season. Tate Fogleman will join On Point Motorsports, replace Danny Bohn, and drive the No. 30 Toyota Tundra Pro.

The Denver-based organization announced the news on Tuesday, November 30, with a press release. On Point Motorsports confirmed that Fogleman will run the full season and that he will have Fowl Life TV as his primary sponsor.

“I’m looking forward to being with On Point Motorsports,” Fogleman said in a statement. “I know everybody that works here is dedicated to racing just like I am. They’re willing to work hard and use their resources, and they’ve had success in the previous season. I’m hoping to build on that. I’m looking to improve throughout the season as a team and to knock off consistent top 10 finishes.”

Fogleman Turned in a Career Season in 2021

A driver with 48 Truck Series starts to his name, Fogleman spent the past two years as a full-time driver for Young’s Motorsports. He drove the No. 02 entry in 2020 and finished without a top-10 run, but he turned a corner in 2021 after switching numbers.

Fogleman moved to the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, and he kicked off a career year. Though his schedule started with a crash and a 30th-place finish.

Despite the rough start to the season, Fogleman made positive strides throughout the season while working with crew chief Ryan London. He secured three top-20 finishes before finally breaking through and securing his first top-10, a ninth-place run at Knoxville Speedway on July 9.

Congrats to Durham’s @tate_fogleman on getting his first career win! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Um1K09ddGu — Durham, NC (@DurhamNC) October 3, 2021

Fogleman added top-15 finishes at World Wide Technology Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway before reaching Victory Lane for the first time in his career. He took the lead at Talladega Superspeedway after a collision with John Hunter Nemechek that sent the regular-season champion spinning before he crossed the finish line. Fogleman took the checkered flag while Tyler Hill finished second behind him.

Fogleman Is the Latest Truck Series Driver To Announce Plans

The last day of November provided a surprising amount of news, especially regarding the 2022 Camping World Truck Series season. Multiple drivers announced plans, and three confirmed that they will join new organizations in 2022.

Zane Smith was the first to reveal his big news via a press release from Front Row Motorsports. He will replace Todd Gilliland as the driver of the No. 38 Ford F-150. Gilliland will head to the Cup Series and take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang for FRM.

Chandler Smith was the next to provide an update about his season. He and Kyle Busch Motorsports revealed that he will return to the No. 18 Toyota Tundra Pro for another season after winning Rookie of the Year in 2021. He will partner once again with Safelite Auto Glass while pursuing another playoff berth.

Hattori Racing Enterprises provided the third big update of the day, confirming that the team will field a new number in 2022. Chase Purdy will move from GMS Racing and drive the No. 61 Toyota Tundra Pro during the upcoming season.

