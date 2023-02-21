Tyler Reddick Secures New Partner on 3-Race Deal

Tyler Reddick will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a limited schedule in 2023. He will have a new partner as he joins forces with Sam Hunt Racing for the first time.

Sam Hunt Racing announced the news on February 21. The team said that GearWrench will take over the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for three races. The black and orange scheme will make its debut at Auto Club Speedway before returning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

GEARed up for 3 races in 2023 with Tyler Reddick!

GEARed up for 3 races in 2023 with @TylerReddick! 🔧🔸 Welcome to the SHR family, @gearwrench! The No. 24

— Sam Hunt Racing, February 21, 2023

According to a separate announcement from GearWrench, Reddick will be one of several Toyota Racing drivers showcasing the tool company’s colors. This list also includes Craftsman Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen, Jesse Love, Sean Hingorani, Brent Crews, and Cannon McIntosh.

The Announcement Provided More Details

Sam Hunt Racing originally announced on January 23 that Reddick would take on a part-time schedule while sharing the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra with anchor driver Connor Mosack.

The first press release only confirmed that Reddick would suit up for the race at Auto Club Speedway. It did not provide further details about other races on his schedule or the sponsors that had agreed to join him for the return to the Xfinity Series.

With Sam Hunt Racing setting the GearWrench schedule, racing fans now know that Reddick will be in the No. 24 Toyota for two races of the West Coast swing. He will also pull double duty during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway in May.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said in a January press release. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow.

“This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

GearWrench Has Supported Several NASCAR Drivers

The partnerships with Toyota Racing are nothing new for GearWrench. The tool company has supported a wide variety of drivers in racing over the past few years.

Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray were prominent examples during their time with Chip Ganassi Racing. They both had the orange and black scheme on the No. 1 Chevrolet during several important races. Busch, in particular, won the final Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2012, which took place before a massive reconfiguration.

GearWrench also spent 2022 supporting the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers after becoming the official tool partner of the Cup Series organization. This deal specifically included six races as the primary partner on Kevin Harvick’s No. 4.

The other prominent example is John Hunter Nemechek. He had GearWrench as the primary partner on his No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra TRD Pro during a Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.