Kyle Busch Motorsports Debuts New Partner at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The No. 4 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro of Kyle Busch Motorsports has a new partner for an important Camping World Truck Series race. John Hunter Nemechek will join forces with GearWrench at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

KBM first revealed the partnership with a video highlighting Nemechek’s GearWrench firesuit. The team then showed off the No. 4 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, which will feature a black base with orange and white GearWrench logos. The rear of the truck will also feature PitBull Pliers.

Heading to South Beach in style 🔥 What do you think of @JHNemechek's new @gearwrench scheme? pic.twitter.com/T62vaIBj0u — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) October 18, 2022

Nemechek will showcase the partner as he pursues a spot in the championship four. Only one driver, ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski, has punched a ticket to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He captured the race at Bristol Motor Speedway back on September 15, 2022. This left three more open spots.

Nemechek Has Contended During Previous Races

Nemechek, who has two wins in the first 21 races of the Truck Series season, has not conquered Homestead-Miami Speedway. Though he has contended for wins in his four previous starts.

All of Nemechek’s previous starts at the Florida track were with his father’s team, NEMCO Motorsports. He made his debut in 2015 with a runner-up behind Matt Crafton. He then posted 11th and 15th-place finishes in 2016 and 2017. Nemechek’s most recent start, 2018, resulted in a seventh-place finish.

Nemechek will now head to Homestead-Miami Speedway with some work to do. He is currently five points below the elimination cutline with one race remaining. He is behind both Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes. Meanwhile, reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes is three points above the cutline.

Nemechek will have a busy weekend in Florida. He will take part in the Truck Series playoff race on Saturday, October 22. He will then take over the No. 45 Toyota Camry for a suspended Bubba Wallace and make his first Cup Series start since the 2020 season.

GearWrench Has Celebrated Previous Wins

There are multiple drivers that have worked with GearWrench as their primary partner in recent seasons. Though the majority have been in the Cup Series. This list includes Jamie McMurray, who posted top-10 finishes at Dover Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International with the company.

Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick have also put GearWrench schemes on display. Busch has achieved the most success so far considering that he won the final race at the old Atlanta Motor Speedway with the orange and black scheme on his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Kevin Harvick has most recently put GearWrench on display. The company inked a massive deal with Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of the 2021 season and became the official tool partner of the Cup Series team.

This deal included naming rights over the SHR shop, as well as a presence on the team’s stock cars. GearWrench shared a primary scheme on Aric Almirola’s No. 10 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then the company took over Harvick’s No. 4 for six races.

The 2014 Cup Series champion has contended with the orange and black scheme. This includes a fourth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway where a slow pit stop took away the chance for a win. Harvick also finished fifth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with GearWrench as his primary.