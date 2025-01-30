Celtics Trade Proposal Lands Versatile Young Wing on Cost-Controlled Deal

The Boston Celtics are short on wing depth this season. They lost Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk during the summer and failed to replace either of them. As such, Joe Mazzulla has been forced to rely heavily on double-big lineups throughout the first half of the season.

As a second-apron luxury tax team, Boston’s ability to upgrade its roster is severely limited. However, Jaden Springer‘s $4 million expiring contract could be used as a trade chip to acquire another wing.

In a recent article for ESPN, Bobby Marks pinpointed Toumani Camara of the Portland Trail Blazers as a logical target for the Celtics. The ESPN analyst proposed the following trade:

Celtics get: Toumani Camara

Trail Blazers get: Jaden Springer, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick

“In any potential Springer trade, the Celtics should be thinking about how they can add a wing who guards multiple positions while also saving money,” Marks reasoned. “Camara is averaging 9.6 points and ranks in the 85th percentile in steals among wings, per Cleaning the Glass. The Celtics are projected to spend close to $500 million next season and Camara gives them an inexpensive option. He has a $2.2 million non-guaranteed salary next season and $2.4 million team option in 2026-27. The Trail Blazers would acquire Springer with part of their $6.9 million trade exception.”

Camara entered the NBA as the 52nd pick in the 2023 draft. He has quickly established himself as a multi-talented wing with significant upside. However, at 24 years old, he’s a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect. Fortunately for Boston, high-floor talent is exactly what it needs to bolster its bench.

Celtics Have Been Struggling Since December

Despite coming into the new season as the favorites to win the 2025 championship, the Celtics have been struggling. They’re 17-12 since December 1st, 2024. Mazzulla’s system is built on floor-spacing, off-ball movement and mismatch hunting. However, when running double-big lineups that don’t involve Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, the Celtics have at least one non-shooting, non-playmaking big in on the floor.

Adding another wing is essential to the Celtics’ chances of repeating this season. Camara isn’t a flashy name. Yet, he’s proven capable of producing highly valuable minutes off an NBA bench. Furthermore, his cost-controlled contract will ensure the Celtics bench doesn’t continue to swell the current tax bill.

Celtics Are Building Springer’s Trade Value

According to Yahoo Sport’s Kevin O’Connor, the Celtics have been building Springer’s trade value in recent weeks. Mazzulla has given the defensive-minded guard additional minutes since mid-January. Springer, to his credit, has produced some memorable moments and made the most of his floor time.

O’Connor’s comments came via his “The Kevin O’Connor Show” podcast.

“I’ve heard that they’re open to trading Jaden Springer,” O’Connor said. “He’s been playing lately. I’d imagine that they’re trying to feature him to increase his value,” O’Connor said. “He’s a very good defender, hitting some 3’s for Boston, some clutch 3’s. I’d look to flip Jaden Springer for a Big. I think Day’ron Sharpe is interesting. If they package 2 1sts with Springer to the Jazz for Walker Kessler, I’d be interested in that type of trade package as well.”

Play

Springer was a significant part of the Celtics rotation during their 122-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 29. He played 19 minutes, scoring four points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Mazzulla has done everything possible to build Springer’s trade value. Whether that can lead to a trade will remain to be seen. However, if the Celtics are going to have the necessary depth for a deep playoff run, adding a player like Camara will be of the utmost importance.