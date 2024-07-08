Son of Celtics Champion Added to Boston’s Summer League Roster

The Boston Celtics have announced their Summer League roster for 2024. While it will feature known players like Jordan Walsh, Neemias Queta, Jaden Springer, and Baylor Scheierman, there’s another noteworthy name on the list: Jaelen House, the son of Celtics champion Eddie House.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss posted the full roster on his X account, which featured House himself.

Celtics have announced their summer league roster, featuring, well, a big chunk of their actual roster. Plus Ron Harper Jr, Jahmi’us Ramsey. Killian Tillie, Tristan Enaruna, Jaelen House and Tyler Cook. pic.twitter.com/VriKFhhXSL — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 8, 2024

When his father played for the Celtics, Jaelen would typically hang around the bench cheering them on. In fact, Dime magazine once did a brief segment on Jaelen talking about what it was like to watch his dad play for the Celtics back when Eddie played for the Celtics.

Play

Jaelen went undrafted in 2024, but playing for the Celtics’ summer league team indicates his hopes to play professional basketball like his dad. Whether he plays in the NBA or not is up in the air, but he may succeed in playing professional basketball overseas.

Jaelen House’s College Career & G-League

Jaelen originally started his college career with his dad’s Alma mater, Arizona State University, in 2019. However, after not getting much playing time with the Sun Devils, he transferred over to the University of New Mexico. They Lobos put Jaelen in a much bigger role than than the Sun Devils did.

Not only did House appear in more games, going from 21 to 31, but his minutes per game average also went up. He went from averaging 18.7 minutes a game to 32.2 minutes a game with the Lobos. Jaelen played five years at the collegiate level combined with Arizona State and the University of New Mexico.

When it was all said and done, Jaelen averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He also shot 39.4% from the field and 33.8% from three-point land. He was also a three-time All-Mountain West selection and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in his last season with the Lobos.

After he finished college, he received invites to the NBA Draft Combine and G-League Elite Camp.

Play

Even though he’s Eddie House’s son, Jaelen has some impressive accolades to his name.

Eddie House’s Legacy With Celtics

Eddie only played for the Celtics for two-and-a-half seasons from 2007 to 2010, but he left an impression with fans. He became a fan favorite in Boston because of his ability to make threes at a high rate. His floor-spacing helped the Celtics immensely in two of their playoff runs in 2008 and 2009.

Play

House helped the Celtics win their 17th title as a franchise in 2008. Had Kevin Garnett not gotten hurt the next season, he may have helped them win their 18th as well in 2009.

The Celtics traded him to the New York Knicks mid-season in 2010 when House was not playing as well as he did in his first two seasons in Boston. When he returned to Boston for the first time since the trade, Celtics fans applauded him, showing their appreciation for his efforts.

Play

Since his playing days ended in 2011, House has worked as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston. House worked alongside former teammate and fellow Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine. Even though his time in Boston wasn’t long, he clearly still has an attachment to the Celtics.