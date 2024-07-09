Newly Re-Signed Celtic Had ‘Multiple Other Suitors’: Report

The Boston Celtics‘ offseason in 2024 has consisted mainly of running back their roster that won the title. Thus far, they’ve re-signed Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta to standard contracts while re-signing JD Davison and Drew Peterson on two-way contracts.

Apparently, one Celtics drew interest from other parties. MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that Kornet had a market before he re-signed with the Celtics.

“A league source told MassLive that Kornet had multiple other suitors in free agency but eventually opted to return on a one-year deal,” Robb wrote in a July 8 story.

Assistant GM Austin Ainge revealed to reporters that some of the Celtics who came back passed up on richer offers.

“We had some guys turn down more money (from) other places to come back. It feels really good that guys we care about a lot to come back and go for another run,” Ainge told reporters, per Robb.

Ainge did not specify who, but given Kornet’s reported other suitors, it’s likely that he received richer offers from them. Kornet has come along quite well in his time with the Celtics. Over the last four seasons, he went from the starting center on their G-League roster to becoming one of their primary backup bigs in their title run.

Luke Kornet Intentionally Timed Free Agent Signing

When free agency began on June 30, Kornet’s re-signing in Boston was the first deal reported. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Apparently, this was by design. The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that Kornet intentionally made himself the first signing as a joke.

“Luke Kornet timed his free agent signing for as soon as free agency started because he thought it would be funny that LUKE KORNET was the first free agent deal. So on brand,” CelticsBlog posted on their X account, per Katz.

Per @FredKatz – Luke Kornet timed his free agent signing for as soon as free agency started because he thought it would be funny that LUKE KORNET was the first free agent deal. So on brand. — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) July 6, 2024

Since coming to Boston, Kornet has established himself as a funny guy. Among his funniest moments was performing the “ice in my veins” celebration when the Celtics played against the Indiana Pacers.

This is far from the only instance, as Kornet has also done his own version of dabbing as a way to celebrate his dunks.

It also extends beyond the 2023-24 season. Kornet did the butterflies celebration during a Celtics blowout against the Charlotte Hornets in 2022.

Play

Celtics Keeping Luke Kornet’s Teammate Called ‘Sneaky-Good Addition’

The Celtics maintained their frontcourt depth by keeping Kornet, but keeping Tillman also helped them in that regard.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why he believes the Celtics keeping Tillman is a “sneaky-good addition.”

“He proved to be a solid backup big for the Celtics following a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, playing good defense, setting screens, and hitting the occasional three-pointer,” Swartz wrote in a July 7 story.

He detailed that bringing Tillman back is important,, given the risks associated with some of the Celtics’ big men.

“Instead of seeking a bigger role and payday elsewhere, Tillman chose to return to Boston on a multi-year, minimum deal, giving this team some much-needed depth behind the oft-injured Kristaps Porziņģis and 38-year-old Al Horford.