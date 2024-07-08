Celtics Keeping Playoff Hero Dubbed ‘Sneaky-Good Addition’

The Boston Celtics have retained most of their players who helped them win their 18th title as a franchise. Among them is Xavier Tillman, who they acquired mid-season. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why he believes Tillman is a “sneaky-good addition” during the 2024 offseason.

“He proved to be a solid backup big for the Celtics following a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, playing good defense, setting screens, and hitting the occasional three-pointer,” Swartz wrote in a July 7 story. He added why keeping Tillman is a big deal for the Celtics, knowing he had other options.

“Instead of seeking a bigger role and payday elsewhere, Tillman chose to return to Boston on a multi-year, minimum deal, giving this team some much-needed depth behind the oft-injured Kristaps Porziņģis and 38-year-old Al Horford.

“Depth and cost will be major issues moving forward for the champs. Getting Tillman back on this kind of a contract was a major win.” With Porzingis out indefinitely, Tillman will likely take some of his minutes. Tillman has proven himself a playoff hero, having filled in for Porzingis well during Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. In that time, Tillman played remarkable defense while hitting an important three-pointer. The X factor. Xavier Tillman with a big help off the Celtics the bench in Game 3: pic.twitter.com/4GxjxL1o0U — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) June 13, 2024 Brad Stevens’ Thoughts on Keeping Xavier Tillman When the Celtics’ re-signing of Tillman became official, President of Basketball Operations BRad Stevens said the following in an press release. “When we got Xavier at the trade deadline, he came with the reputation of a winner and great teammate,” Stevens said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Xavier is a hard-worker who brings grit, toughness, and a team-first mentality that we appreciate. We are excited that Xavier has chosen to come back to the Celtics.”

The Celtics have re-signed Tillman, along with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta. Their frontcourt rotation coming into the 2024-25 season will be those three, along with Al Horford, who will likely start in Porzingis’ place until he returns. However, Horford will likely rest on back-to-backs like he has the past two seasons.

The Celtics’ efforts to conserve him will likely result in more minutes among those three. Whoever gets the most depends on the matchup. Tillman is more mobile compared to Kornet and Queta. However, both Kornet and Queta are more dependable as rim protectors and lob threats. It also may depend on if the Celtics try to develop Tillman’s three-point shot.

Xavier Tillman Hinted at Return During Celtics Parade

Before Tillman re-signed with the Celtics, he had hinted that he wanted to stay in Boston. While talking with WBZ’s Dan Roche, Tillman implied that he planned to stay. When Roche asked him how badly he wanted to repeat, Tillman replied, “Very badly.” He also described the parade as one of the “top-five experiences of my life.”

Tillman had made the playoffs his previous three seasons in the NBA with the Grizzlies. However, the Grizzlies never advanced past the first round in any of those seasons. With the Celtics, Tillman not only went the furthest he’s ever gone but, of course, won his first title.