Paul Pierce Puts Keyshawn Johnson In His Place Regarding Celtics ‘Concern’ Talk

On Monday, March 25, the Boston Celtics lost for the first time since March 7. When the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 30-point deficit to beat the Celtics 120-118, it snapped Boston’s nine-game winning streak.

The loss was a tough one to swallow after the Celtics held a 68-38 lead with 4:23 left in the second quarter. During an appearance on “Undisputed” with hosts Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson, Celtics legend Paul Pierce was asked if he was concerned about the top-seeded Celtics as they gear up for the postseason. Pierce simply shook his head and laughed before explaining why he’s far from worried about this Celtics team.

Paul Pierce Laughs at Keyshawn Johnson Over Celtics ‘Concern’ Talk

The Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 57-15. They’ve already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference and own a six-game lead over the West-leading Denver Nuggets for the best record in the NBA.

Pierce admitted blowing a 30-point lead was disheartening, but he said there is no way he’s concerned about the Celtics.

“Why would I be concerned about a team that’s won 20 out of 23 games?” he said to host Skip Bayless. “What’s to be concerned about?

Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, was also in on the conversation, and he showed he’s not much of an authority when it comes to NBA talk. He tried his best to get in on the action, but drew laughter from Pierce, a 10-time All-Star, who played 10 seasons with the Celtics. Johnson asked Pierce to explain some of Boston’s previous losses.

“How do you explain losing to the Clippers, for instance, losing to the Nuggets, the Bucks, the Pacers, the Thunder, Warriors, Magic…?” Johnson weirdly asked, rattling off some of the better teams in the NBA. “How do you explain losing to them?

Pierce simply laughed.

“We won 20 out of 23 games,” he said. “We just came off a nine-game win streak, and before that, they came off a 10-game win streak. They beat every team this year except the Denver Nuggets.”

“So you have no concerns at all…” Johnson said before Pierce cut him off.

“No concerns,” Pierce said. “As a matter of fact, I’m happy they lost this game. I’m happy they lost. That’s a wake-up call. If you’re rolling and feeling yourself, you might be vulnerable and just take it easy on someone and get hit.

“Look, they lost to Atlanta. It’s time to recharge the batteries and get ready for the playoffs. That’s how I look at it. This may have been a good loss.”

Pierce Says the Celtics Could Be Bored

Pierce admitted Monday’s loss to the Hawks, who played without star Trae Young, was a case of a team letting up on the gas pedal. He even said it was probably a case of Boston being bored.

“If anything, this is a wake-up call,” Pierce said. “It’s like, look, we got so many games left. We got slapped in the face. It’s a tough pill to swallow. Let’s get our mind back right. Let’s understand the process, and let’s not get bored with the process. There’s a process to winning a championship, and you gotta get through the regular season.

“They look bored. They smackin’ teams left and right, Skip. They’re on pace to make history. To me, my message is to them: Don’t get bored with the process. Finish out the season strong, going into the playoffs. My level of concern is minimal.”