Proposed Trade Sends Cavaliers $56 Million 3&D Wing

The Cleveland Cavaliers could strengthen their chances at a title if they add another two-way wing to their roster. One who could be available is Brooklyn Nets wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

In an August 14 story, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed the following trade between the Cavaliers and Nets that would send Finney-Smith to Cleveland.

Cavaliers get: Finney-Smith

Nets get: Georges Niang, three Cavaliers second-round picks from 2027 to 2029, and Bucks 2025 second-round pick

Hughes explained why Finney-Smith appeals to the Cavaliers. More specifically, how he fits in their starting lineup.

“Cleveland’s side of this is obvious: It still needs a rangy, defensive-minded combo forward to slot in between the Donovan Mitchell–Darius Garland backcourt and the Evan Mobley–Jarrett Allen frontcourt.”

Hughes concluded by writing why Finney-Smith fits in their closing lineup.

“Finney-Smith has graded out as a positive defender by D-EPM in every year of his career, rating in the top 20 percent across each of the last four seasons. He’s not the shooter Max Strus is, but he’ll bring the exact kind of stopping power Cleveland needs from its (potential) fifth closer.”

Finney-Smith fits the prototype of a “3&D wing,” shooting 35.5% from three for his career. He will enter the third year of a four-year, $55.6 million contract.

Dorian Finney-Smith on Cavaliers Radar: Report

Finney-Smith has been linked to the Cavaliers in more than just trade proposals. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported their interest in Finney-Smith in a July 28 story.

He explained as much when talking about the Nets’ interest in Isaac Okoro.

“The Nets are among the teams considered a sign-and-trade possibility for Okoro, though nothing is considered imminent with Brooklyn, sources said. As previously reported by HoopsHype, Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has drawn trade interest from Cleveland and has come up in discussions for Okoro, sources said.”

Both sides could work out a trade in which they would both get what they want. Finney-Smith is a 31-year-old NBA veteran who would fit better on a team trying to win like the Cavaliers. Okoro is 23 years old and would fit better on a team amidst a rebuild like the Nets.

The Nets Rebuild Could Lead to Dorian Finney-Smith Trade

The Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Offseason, which would strongly indicate that they want to start fresh. With him no longer in Brooklyn, not many believe they will make a playoff push since they will come off a season in which they didn’t even make the play-in.

They haven’t made any trades since then, but Finney-Smith could be on his way out if a rebuild is in order. When they acquired Mitchell, the Cavaliers parted with most of their draft assets to get him. Finney-Smith may not cost much because he has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Teams don’t pay much for a player of his archetype if he is a flight risk. It would be a good opportunity to capitalize on because the Cavaliers are coming off a season where they made progress.

Shoring up the wing department could be exactly what they need to take the steps they need to if they want a championship.