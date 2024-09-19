Warriors Trade Pitch Would Move Andrew Wiggins for $215 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors showed interest in Lauri Markkanen and Paul George during the offseason, an indication that they’d still like to land a star before the season starts in October.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale suggested that star could be Zach LaVine, who is entering the third year of a five-year, $215 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Warriors would get:LaVine

Bulls would get: Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Atlanta’s 2026 second-round pick, Atlanta’s 2028 second-round pick

“Certain suitors will be scared off by his contract. That potentially includes the Warriors. LaVine is owed around $138 million over the next three years. This package is almost a dollar-for-dollar match, so the 2024-25 payroll isn’t a concern,” Favale wrote in a September 19 story on trade ideas “to boost five NBA playoff hopefuls’ offenses.” “But his price point is something they’ll have to reconcile going forward as they prepare to pay Jonathan Kuminga and, potentially, Moses Moody.

“My professional advice: You have Stephen Curry. Make the trade now, boost your immediate standing in the Western Conference and figure out the financial logistics later. Whether LaVine’s value has fallen far enough for Chicago to accept seconds and longer-term cap relief is debatable. Or maybe not. LaVine would probably be on another team if there were a market for his services and contract.”

Bulls ‘Were Trying to Get Something Going’ With Warriors

According to Chris Haynes, the Bulls tried “to get something going with the Golden State Warriors” involving a package for LaVine earlier in the offseason.

Haynes said in late June that it could’ve been Chris Paul, who isn’t on the Warriors anymore, and Wiggins for LaVine.

“I was told that the Chicago Bulls were trying to get something going with the Golden State Warriors trying to get a Zach Lavine package together,” Haynes said. “You know what I was told? It could have been Zach Lavine for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins.”

Warriors Named ‘Worst’ Landing Spot for LaVine

LaVine was once regarded as one of the better shooting guards in the NBA, evident from his two All-Star selections in back-to-back years (2020-2021 and 2021-2022). LaVine’s best season came in 2020-2021, when he averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

However, he’s coming off a year where he played in just 25 games due to injuries. He averaged 19.5 points and shot 34.9% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game in those 25 games. LaVine’s 34.9% 3-point percentage was his worst since 2017-18.

Though LaVine is still a good player and could be used on the Warriors, Andy Bailey wrote that they would be the “worst” landing spot for the California native.

“That game, which is more “hooper” than “basketball player,” would be trickier to assimilate into a Warriors scheme that has long emphasized ball and player movement. There’s a lot less “your turn, my turn” in Golden State,” Bailey wrote on September 16. “And though that offense probably needs some juice, too, LaVine probably isn’t the right source of it.”

The Warriors finished 10th in the Western Conference last season. If they struggle again to start the year, they could be in desperation mode. LaVine could be that move if no other “star” becomes available.

