Proposed Warriors Trade Would Move Gary Payton II To Bulls for Depth

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated early in the past two seasons, leading to potential changes. With a small championship window due to Stephen Curry’s age, the Warriors will have to make moves, even on the margins, to maximize that window.

In a proposed trade from Rocky Rosado of NBA.com, the Warriors would move Gary Payton II to the Chicago Bulls for depth pieces and a pick.

Warriors would get: Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, 2028 second-round pick

Bulls would get: Payton II

Gary Payton II Wants to Return to the Golden State Warriors

Payton II was a big help in the Golden State Warriors championship run, playing high-level defense. In the six games against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, Payton was a +35, and even scored 15 points in Game 5, tying a playoff career high.

While he was an impressive player in that 2021-2022 season, he’s struggled to stay on the court since. He played 71 games that season but has since played just 66 due to injuries.

The son of the former all-time great has a $9.1 million player option but a long-term deal could give him financial stability and help the Warriors dip under the luxury tax.

After the Warriors were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In, he spoke about a new deal. Payton had the following to say, according to Danny Emerman of The Mercury News.

“I hope so, yeah,” Payton said. “I would love to come back and run it back. Better yet, just redo my whole deal and stay here for a little bit longer. We’ll figure it out.”

