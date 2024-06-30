Warriors Nix $215 Million Star Trade for Chris Paul Before Waiving Him: Report

Chris Paul turned out to be just a one-year rental for the Golden State Warriors as they waived him on June 30 after they nixed a deal that would have netted them a former two-time NBA All-Star.

According to Chris Haynes, the Chicago Bulls offered Zach LaVine to the Warriors in a package that included Paul.

“I was told that the Chicago Bulls were trying to get something going with the Golden State Warriors trying to get a Zach Lavine package together,” Haynes reported at the start of the NBA free agency on June 30. “You know what I was told? It could have been Zach Lavine for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins.

What was explained to me was that the Warriors didn’t feel that was an adequate amount for a deal structure. So things didn’t go as planned. So that fell through which led to the Golden State Warriors choosing to release Chris Paul, and I was told it was Mike Dunleavy, the general manager, who called Chris Paul and gave him the news.”

LaVine has three seasons left on his five-year, $215 million deal with a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Haynes added the Warriors tried to push back the guaranteed date of Paul’s $30 million salary again to find another trade. But Paul’s camp did not agree.

Paul was also included in a variety of trade packages the Warriors have prepared in their pursuit of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, according to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. But George opted out of his $48.8 million player option that made him an unrestricted free agent and eliminated the Warriors’ pathway to acquire him.

Chris Paul’s Sacrifice to Fit in With Warriors Went for Naught

The Warriors acquired Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards last offseason in exchange for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a pair of second-round picks.

They made the trade with future cap relief in mind while hoping his veteran leadership would help them contend last season.

It did not work out as planned.

“Yeah, I mean, with Chris, like everything, everything,” Kerr told reporters following the Warriors’ elimination from the play-in tournament in April. “He’s one of the most professional guys I’ve ever been around. The sacrifice that he made to come off the bench. The sacrifice to, for the first time in his career, not only come off the bench but at times play 18 minutes like the other night.

For a Hall of Fame guy to do that and not complain, but actually do the opposite and be encouraging to the rest of the guys on the bench, and to the coaches, and to collaborate and go through the entire season and he was incredible.”

What’s Next for Chris Paul and the Warriors?

The 39-year-old Paul enters free agency after the worst season of his career.

The veteran point guard was relegated to a bench role for the first time in his career. He made the most out of it, averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes.

Paul led all reserves in assists per game and led the Warriors in steals per game.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Paul, who was still serviceable and one of the better point guards in the league despite his advanced age.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the San Antonio Spurs and the Clippers are interested in Paul.

The Warriors will still try to flip Wiggins, preferably for a backup point guard to replace Paul. If there is no deal, their avenue is to scour the market for inexpensive free-agent point guards.