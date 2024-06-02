Draymond Green Has Big Suggestion for Indiana Fever After Caitlin Clark Knockdown

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has a big suggestion to the Indiana Fever following the incident in which Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter knocked Caitlin Clark down.

On a post that quoted Carter saying, “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Green weighed in, writing in an Instagram comment, “Indiana better go invest in an enforcer. FAST!”

Green wrote the comment on a post by ESPNW’s Instagram page on June 1.

Other Comments on the Instagram Post Were Mixed

The cheap shots on Caitlin Clark are an embarrassment for the WNBA. This player should be suspended. Clark is the only reason I’m even watching a WNBA game right now. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/iUagyHYgLK — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) June 1, 2024

Fan reaction was divided on the Instagram post – and elsewhere on social media – after Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter knocked down Clark after scoring a basket. Video of the moment went viral, and the Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn called for the league to making changes, writing on X, “There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘cleanup’ the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!”

Others weighed in with a variety of comments on the same Instagram page. “Chennedy Carter is a baller. And if y’all watched the games, you would know. So chill out with the downplaying of her ability,” wrote one. But another fan wrote, “Caitlin got the whole league triggered.”

Another fan wrote, “@wnba needs to seriously clean this up. Fine to play hard, foul hard. Complete cheap shots, and away from the ball that can injure – that’s been happening since game 1 – is unacceptable. She’s their golden goose – why on earth are they trying to take her down?!?!”

Clark said on an ESPN broadcast, according to the New York Post, “Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

Draymond Green Was Recently Accused by a Sports Analyst of Being the ‘Dirtiest Player in NBA History by Far’

Sports Illustrated noted that Green is known for his many suspensions and “punishments for violating NBA rules.”

Skip Bayless, of Fox Sports, weighed in on Green on the show, “The Skip Bayless Show.”

According to SI, Bayless said of Green: “In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history by far.”

Continued Bayless, “I dare you to go on YouTube, call up and watch those low-light tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green’s dirtiest plays over the years … the cheap shots, the low blows, the dangerous plays. Draymond is the all-time cheap-shot artist. … Since he entered the league, Draymond Green has been ejected a league-high 20 times.”

He added, “He’s been called for technical fouls 151 times. That’s barely second to Russell Westbrook at 153.”

For her part, Carter has been voicing her opinion through X shares and likes. She has liked and shared a number of posts that mocked and criticized Clark, as well as posts accusing Clark of flopping onto the ground, and one with an extended video that accuses Clark of making physical contact first.