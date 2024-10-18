Anthony Davis Sends 2-Word Message About Dalton Knecht After Lakers Win

Anthony Davis finished the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-122 overtime victory versus the Phoenix Suns with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. The points were tied for the game’s high with rookie Dalton Knecht, who stole the show.

Knecht scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods, making waves on social media including a reaction from Davis.

“Straight Killa,” Davis posted to his Instagram story on October 17.

“Bron [LeBron James] and AD said, ‘It’s time.’ So it was just time to take over,” Knecht told reporters on October 17.

“Shoutout to my teammates. They were looking for me.”

Knecht has averaged 18.0 points and shooting 36% from beyond the arc through five preseason games with the Lakers’ finale against the Golden State Warriors on tap for the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James for that contest as he rests for the regular season, potentially setting Knecht up to have another big outing before the games count for real.

LA opens the regular season at home versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

Dalton Knecht Forced OT With Shot Over Suns Big Man in Lakers Win

Knecht’s 35 points included a shot over 7-foot-2 Suns big man Bol Bol to send the game into overtime. At that point, Knecht said, he felt like he had it going. Knecht went on to score 13 of his points in the extra period.

“Unbelievable,” Suns star Devin Booker, one of the league’s best shooters, told reporters about Knecht’s performance. “He can shoot the peel off the ball, and that opens up everything else for him. So, keep shooting like that, people are gonna have to crowd him. He’s gonna get easier looks, easier drives.

“I didn’t know much about him until Palm Springs, but definitely somebody that I have my eye on.”

Bleacher Report’s social media team called the rookie “cold.”

Davis ensured Knecht got the game ball. He was not the only Laker who shared his appreciation for Knecht’s feat. Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt also dropped a two-word message for his young teammate.

Knecht 4!!!,” Vanderbilt posted on X after the game.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell shared Vanderbilt’s post while big man Christian Wood echoed his frontcourt mate, Vanderbilt, posting the rookie’s nickname on X.

Lakers Will Be Short-Handed to Open Regular Season

Knecht stole the show in the win. But Vanderbilt made headlines for the wrong reasons before the game. He was a DNP for the contest, and his health continues to be a storyline.

“JJ Redick said that Jarred Vanderbilt’s return-to-play progression is going well and according to plan, and that the team will give an update in roughly two weeks,” Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell reported on X on October 17. “He added that they want to ensure Vanderbilt is 100% healthy, given that it’s a long season.”

Vanderbilt signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension in 2023. He appeared in 29 games in 2023-24, missing the first 20 games of the regular season as well as the final 32 games of the slate.

With so few new additions to the team, not having Vanderbilt is a blow.

He is the team’s best perimeter defender and he can now be traded, which was not the case last season.

Vanderbilt can be a useful player for the Lakers when he gets healthy. And even if the Lakers figure out life without him, he can help match salaries in a potential trade for a third star. Either way, the Lakers need Vanderbilt back healthy as soon as possible.