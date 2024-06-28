Lakers Dubbed Top Destination for $49 Million Playoff Legend Following Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t get past the first round of the 2023-24 postseason, which is a major defect they must consider when adding to the roster this summer.

The last half decade has seen Jimmy Butler miss more than 20 games for the Miami Heat on four of five occasions, but the hard-nosed grinder’s playoff exploits are the stuff of legends, and the Lakers happen to know them well. Despite dealing with a plethora of injury problems in the lineup, often his own, Butler has led a No. 5 seeded Heat team (2020) and a No. 8 seeded Miami squad (2023) to the NBA Finals twice in the past five years — and made it to a third Eastern Conference Finals another season (2022).

Now, Butler could be on his way out of Miami, and the Lakers — who narrowly bested him in the 2020 Finals — are one of the best three landing spots for a man who could help them get back to the promised land for the first time since the league’s Covid bubble. At least, that’s according to Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

“If [LeBron] James and [Anthony] Davis decide to put pressure on the Lakers for an all-in move this offseason, Butler wouldn’t be a bad addition to this roster. There’s the very-real potential for this hypothetical trio turning into a disaster because all three of them have injury question marks,” Wells wrote on Wednesday, June 26. “But if the Lakers can get one healthy season from all three of them, they could be as good as any trio in the NBA. Opposing teams would have all sorts of issues trying to score against Butler and Davis.”