Heat Predicted to Trade Jimmy Butler to West for $197 Million Sharpshooter

The Miami Heat have said they don’t intend to deal star Jimmy Butler this summer, but some prominent NBA insiders contend that is merely posturing on the team’s part.

Howard Beck of The Ringer flat out stated on June 21 that Butler will be on the move ahead of next season.

“Jimmy Butler will be traded,” Beck wrote on June 21. “Rival executives have been buzzing about it for months, for all the obvious reasons. Butler is about to turn 35 (with a lot of hard miles and a lot of injuries), with one year left on his Heat contract, and is reportedly seeking a two-year, $113 million extension. If the Heat grant it, they’ll have little to no flexibility to add another star. And they absolutely need one.” Using Beck’s reporting as his premise, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named the Memphis Grizzlies a “surprise landing spot” for Butler, who will likely garner interest from several organizations if he ends up on the block.