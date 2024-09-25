Lakers New Coach Makes One Thing Clear to D’Angelo Russell

After D’Angelo Russell‘s name was in the rumor mill throughout the offseason, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick made one thing clear to his starting point guard.

“I think the thing that DLo and I have talked about a lot is just like, ‘Let’s put you in a position to have a career year,'” Redick told reporters Wednesday, September 25, in a team press conference.

Redick revealed that Russell was the guy he talked to the most of anyone on the roster in his first offseason as an NBA coach.

“He’s going to have a major role on this team,” Redick said of Russell.

The 28-year-old point guard opted into his $18.7 million player option and will play for his next contract. His expiring contract is also an asset for the Lakers heading into the February trade deadline as a salary ballast in any trade.

Redick is determined to help him secure a long-term contract and, in turn, help him guide the Lakers in his first year at the helm.

D’Angelo Russell Looks for Fresh Start

The last one-and-a-half season for Russell since he returned to the Lakers via the Russell Westbrook trade has been a roller-coaster.

Erstwhile Lakers coach Darvin Ham benched Russell in the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals because of his poor defense. He was again benched in the early part of last season.

But Russell bounced back strong when he returned to the starting lineup in January.

The Lakers former No. 2 overall pick finished the season, averaging 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists and shot a career-high 41.5% from the 3-point distance.

Redick said he’s thrilled to coach Russell, who is seeking a fresh start under a new coach, this season.

“His mindset, his energy, the talk that he’s brought and the leadership that he’s brought when he’s been in the building has been excellent,” Redick said. “He’s in a great place right now heading to training camp.”

JJ Redick Reveals Lakers Starting 5

The Lakers will begin the season with the starting unit of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Russell, Redick revealed on “The Lowe Post” podcast Wednesday, September 25.

The rookie coach noted that the five-man group had a 23-10 win-loss record last season since Hachimura became a starter on February 3. That is the equivalent of a 56-win pace team, per Sporting News.

The 6-foot-8 Hachimura became the Lakers’ X-factor as he averaged 15.4 points on 57.5% field goal shooting and 44.4% from the 3-point line in 39 starts.

Redick said in the team presser that he likes the size of that frontcourt with Hachimura, James and Davis.

Jarred Vanderbilt Expected to Be Ready by Opening Night

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt underwent procedures on each of his feet this offseason, Rob Pelinka, the team’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager, told reporters Wednesday, September 25.

“Last year, he had a lingering sort of bone spur on the back of his foot and since he was going to go under surgery for the injury that he had last year in the Boston Celtics game, the doctor

had a discussion with him, ‘Hey since you’re going to be off your foot for several months why not get the other thing cleaned up so it doesn’t rear its head?’ So he had both things fixed,” Pelinka said.

Pelinka is optimistic that Vanderbilt “will be ready to play” when the Lakers open their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.