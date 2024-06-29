Lakers VP Rob Pelinka Shares JJ Redick’s Plan for Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka believes Bronny James‘ ceiling is an elite 3-and-D player.

Pelinka said Lakers coach JJ Redick will help him achieve that.

“Coach Redick is already excited about putting a development plan around him to increase his basketball skills and turn them into the player that we think can impact and help this franchise,” Pelinka told reporters after the 2024 NBA Draft on June 27.

Pelinka said Redick’s innovative approach to player development will be perfect for harnessing Bronny James’ foundational skills and attributes.

“We really want to take kind of an innovative and new look at how players are developed. And that archetype will be wrapped around Bronny, and the other players that we get on to ways as we bring guys in and the young players we already have on our roster,” Pelinka said. “So I just think it’s a perfect time as coach builds out his player development staff to really pour into the guys that we have here. And I think you guys will see that played out in real time once we get that staff hired.”

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers have pursued former head coaches Dwane Casey and Jacque Vaughn to join Redick’s coaching staff.

Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike earlier reported on May 29 that the Lakers were also looking at former head coach Scott Brooks, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley to fill Redick’s staff.

How Bronny James Fit Around LeBron and Anthony Davis

Following the Lakers’ consecutive playoff exits at the hands of the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets, they are now focused on surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with two-way players.

They believe they have that in Bronny James.

“I think the road to ultimate victory in the NBA is with two-way players that you know can be great defenders and can be shotmakers on offense,” Pelinka said. “And if you’re able to develop guys like that and surround your superstar players with them, that’s a good recipe for success. And Bronny is of that ilk.”

Pelinka described Bronny’s trajectory as a point-of-attack defender, who can disrupt the opposing team’s point guards.

“I think he can guard multiple positions,” Pelinka said.

Bronny James’ Swing Skill

While Bronny James has displayed dogged defense in his one-and-done season at USC and at the NBA Draft Combine, his shooting was suspect.

He only shot 26.7% from the 3-point range in 25 college games.

His outside shooting will be the swing skill that would define Bronny James’ career in the NBA.

“We’ve really seen growth in his shooting,” Pelinka said. “I think at the [NBA Draft] Combine when we were there with the scouting staff, he was one of the leaders and sort of making his shots and some of the drills and we really think he can turn into being an elite shot maker. So just a three and D player for sure.”

Pelinka attributed Bronny James’ shooting struggles in college to his cardiac arrest last year that threw him off rhythm. He saw a similar pattern to Gabe Vincent‘s shooting struggles after a long layoff from a knee injury.

“We had a player on our roster this year — Gabe Vincent who had to have surgery and missed some time and we saw him come back at the end of the season during the playoffs and he was really good defensively. But the offensive rhythm wasn’t quite there,” Pelinka said.

“And I remember as I was evaluating our team thinking that’s similar to Bronny,” he continued. “I think he had a really strong defensive year at USC in terms of being that point of attack hound on the ball, but maybe because of the significant amount of time he took off the offensive flow wasn’t it could be.”

Bronny James ‘Was Raised Right’

Pelinka believes the key is for the Lakers to polish Bronny James’ shooting and get him back to his rhythm before the cardiac arrest.

“[That’s] going to really catapult him back into getting the trajectory of being that development player that we really look forward to having,” Pelinka said.

What made him believe that it’s achievable is Bronny James’ “extreme maturity.”

“It’s evident when you spend time with him that he doesn’t let things bother him,” Pelinka said. He is who he is. He believes in himself.”

A big part of that is because LeBron, who grew up without his father, made sure he was a present to Bronny. Pelinka shared the Lakers went home right away after winning the In-Season Tournament title instead of extending their stay in Las Vegas to celebrate for James to attend Bronny’s USC debut.

“[Bronny] was raised right by LeBron and Savannah to be very respectful of coaches, in my case, a general manager but when he walks in the room, you have his attention because he was taught that and it’s just very genuine and you can tell right away this is a fine young man that was raised the right way,” Pelinka said.

The Lakers, Pelinka said, are prepared to insulate Bronny James from the narratives that have shaped since he declared for the NBA Draft — that he’s only drafted because of his father.

“The biggest moments in sports happen with the Lakers, and that’s how we’re built and we’re excited to see this story unfold,” Pelinka said.