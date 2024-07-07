Lakers ‘Top Target’ Would Return Member From Bubble Championship Team

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ lack of moves in free agency could indicate that they’re looking for trade partners. With trade assets, the Lakers could be in the mix to land an impactful player.

Exploring their top targets, Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report listed former Lakers champion Kyle Kuzma.

“Kuzma connected on a career-high 46.3 percent of his shots from the field last season, including 33.6 percent from deep,” Stumbaugh wrote on July 6.

“His contract, which keeps him under team control for three more seasons under descending salaries, and his familiarity with the Lakers’ stars could make him a candidate for a return to Los Angeles.”

Lakers Have Rumored Interest in Kuzma

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on July 2 that general manager Rob Pelinka is working on trades behind closed doors.

“Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka tends to operate in the shadows — more so this summer than ever, according to league sources. It’s certainly possible he has a contingency plan that saves the offseason,” Buha wrote on July 2.

That could explain why the Los Angeles Lakers offseason has been quiet, but it could also mean that a trade is coming soon.

According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, the Lakers have been in talks with several teams around the league, including the Washington Wizards, about Kuzma.

“Sources say the Lakers have held trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers about Jerami Grant, the Brooklyn Nets about Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Toronto Raptors about Bruce Brown and the Wasington Wizards about Kyle Kuzma — as well as other teams and other trade targets,” Irwin wrote on July 3.

“To this point, though, those are the names most closely linked to the Lakers, according to league and team sources.

Irwin added that Kuzma would welcome a return to the Lakers.

“League and team sources have maintained over the last year or so that Kuzma would welcome a return to Los Angeles, just as the Lakers would love to have him back,” Irwin wrote.

How Kuzma Would Help the Lakers

Kuzma has turned into an impressive player since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020-21 offseason. While a champion with the Lakers, he averaged just 12.9 points per game in his final season with the team.

Playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, that doesn’t come as a surprise, but he’s now proven the type of player and scorer he can be when he takes more shots.

In the 2023-24 season, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He shot 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range on 6.4 attempts per game.

While his efficiency from the 3-point range wasn’t great, the Lakers could use all the help in the department. At the very least, Kuzma has proven to be a capable 3-point shooter. He’d be an ideal addition if he could get back to the 36.1% he shot during his final season with the Lakers.

The Lakers need 3-point shooting after taking the fewest per game a year ago, and playing next to Davis and James again should help Kuzma get shots off at a more efficient rate.