Lakers Warned About Anthony Davis Trade Demand After Redick Hire

One analyst could see Anthony Davis demanding a trade if things go south early with JJ Redick at the helm for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers hired Redick on Thursday, June 20, after much speculation. Redick — who played 15 seasons in the NBA — inked a four-year deal with LA.

Redick is a rookie head coach and the Lakers face some significant questions moving forward with roster construction around Davis and potentially LeBron James, who is weighing his options.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins could see Davis demanding a trade and forcing his way if the team is not on track to be a contender.

“I wanna see how it goes with Anthony Davis, because I’mma give it ’til the All-Star break,” Perkins said after the hire. “If JJ Redick is not thriving and Anthony Davis is not playing at an elite level and he’s not happy, I wouldn’t be surprised if he wants out of LA. I’m gonna give it ’til All-Star break.”

It’s some interesting speculation from Perkins. However, it was reported by The Athletic that Davis played a role in picking Redick as his next head coach.

“The decision to choose Redick came as the Lakers, led by Pelinka, prioritized Davis’ voice in the process and ensured that he understood the shared vision,” The Athletic reported.

JJ Redick Has Plan to ‘Elevate’ Anthony Davis

Redick is an unproven coach but comes to the table as a respected former player. He also has a relationship with James — who he hosts a podcast with — and Davis.

Part of what sold the Lakers on Redick was his explanation of how he would handle LA’s two stars.

“He explained his decision-making process when it comes to strategy, how the analysis and empirical evidence would always guide his choices rather than preconceived notions or outdated beliefs,” The Athletic reported. “Redick described a system molded around this roster, focusing on elevating Anthony Davis’ involvement, particularly late in games, and alleviating the constant ballhandling duties on James by utilizing him more off the ball. Keeping James, who turns 40 in December, fresh down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs will be critical.”

James and Davis were both All-Stars last season. The duo combined for more than 50 points per game last season for the Lakers.

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Over Redick Hire

The hiring of Redick is a polarizing one and has drawn out a range of opinions. Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to the move on social media.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Redick,” Johnson wrote on X. “I enjoyed watching him as a player–great 3-point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness. If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers–this could work out! But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, or Doc Rivers or the former NBA players turned coaches who weren’t successful?”

The Lakers are eager to give Redick the help he needs. Some names discussed as potential assistant coaches have been Rajon Rondo, Jared Dudley, Sam Cassell and Scott Brooks, per The Athletic.