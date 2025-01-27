Lakers Could Target $19.9 Million Center as AD Calls for ‘Another Big’

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a string of big men ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. JJ Redick’s team is short on depth at the center position. Both Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood have failed to prove they can be long-term solutions off the bench.

As such, there’s a chance we see the Lakers make a move to add some depth in the middle of the court. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, a potential dream trade target could be available. Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers is an unrestricted free agent in the summer. The Pacers may not be willing to match his rumored contract demands of $30 million.

“It’s specifically just a basic contract situation of he is about to be an unrestricted free agent and he’s going to want $30-plus million and I’ve heard Indiana is not sure if they want to give him $30-plus million,” Buha said via his ‘Buha’s Block Podcast.’ “If they don’t, then from an asset management perspective, it makes sense to trade him and get something back for him.”

Given the Lakers desire for another center, Turner could fit the bill. He could slot next to Anthony Davis while ensuring the Lakers’ floor spacing is affected. Turner is shooting 39.3% from deep this season. He would thrive as a rim-protecting, five-out three-point threat. Turner would be a strong fit for the Lakers, should they show interest in acquiring him. The fact that Indiana is on the fence about giving him another deal, would likely make negotiations far easier for both sides.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Wants Another Big

On Jan. 24, Davis told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the Lakers needed to add another big man.

“I think we need another big,” Davis told Charania. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the 5 and I’m at the 4.”

The last time the Lakers won a championship, Davis was sharing the court with Dwight Howard. Playing Davis at the four unlocks a lot of his defensive versatility. It also empowers him to be more aggressive on both sides of the floor. Turner would fit Redick’s system while being a high-level partner for Davis.

Lakers Unlikely to Trade For Veteran Bigs

In recent weeks, the Lakers have been linked to Jakob Poeltl and Nikola Vucevic. The two veteran bigs are reportedly available on the trade market. However, according to Marc Stein, the Lakers front office doesn’t view either center as a viable trade option.

“League sources stressed over the weekend that the Lakers are not expected to join the hunt for either Vučević or Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl,” Stein reported. “…Adding Vučević would be very pricey for the Lakers beyond Chicago’s desire to extract a first-round pick in return; absorbing the $21.5 million owed to Vučević in 2025-26 is daunting financially for a team that projects to have Davis and LeBron James taking up two-thirds of next season’s salary cap and has strained to stay below the second apron this season.”

Stein continued.

“Poeltl, meanwhile, is a similar case, with a $19.5 million salary looming in both 2025-26 and 2026-27 (player option).”

Turner is earning $19.9 million this season. The Lakers may view his cap hit as a potential problem. However, his upside as a long-term fit next to Davis, and his clear fit within the roster, could be enough to persuade Rob Pelinka to get a deal over the line.