Nick Young Fires Shot at D’Angelo Russell After Lakers Trade

On Sunday, Dec. 29, the Los Angeles Lakers sent D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a deal to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith. The move slams the door shut on Russell’s second tenure with the Lakers.

The Lakers drafted Russell with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. However, his initial tenure with the franchise ended in a public fallout after he reportedly filmed then-teammate Nick Young admitting to cheating on his then-fiancee, Iggy Azalea.

Shortly after news broke that Russell was traded to the Nets, Young took to X to stoke the flames.

“AND STAY OUT,” Young posted. “… Dnt bring yo a** back to LA.”

Inconsistencies have marred Russell’s second stint with the Lakers. On some nights, he looks like the ideal third option between LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On others, he’s been nothing more than a passenger, consuming valuable touches and minutes.

Young has undoubtedly welcomed the Lakers’ decision. However, there’s no guarantee that this is the final chapter in the feud between the pair. After all, it’s almost been 10 years, and Young is clearly still harboring some form of grudge.

Lakers Have Sent Russell Where He Can Shine

Acquiring Finney-Smith is smart business by the Lakers. He’s an elite three-and-d wing who fits in perfectly with how JJ Redick wants his team to play. However, the front office has also done right by Russell. He has had the best season of his career while wearing a Nets uniform, and he is joining the team in a spot similar to how he found them in 2017.

Just like last time, the Nets are a rebuilding team with a hole at the guard position. Russell will walk into the team and likely assume the role of lead ball-handler, with the offense designed around his ability to cause havoc in the pick-and-roll. Cam Thomas will be an incredibly impactful second option next to Russell, thanks to his passing and playmaking.

The Lakers will likely earn some kudos from around the NBA by moving Russell to somewhere he can thrive. Players want to play for a team that looks out for their interests, even when their partnership is ending. Russell’s tenure may not have gone according to plan, but at least Pelinka found a way to put him in a position to rebuild some of his value in a situation in which he’d thrived before.

Austin Reaves’ Agent Claps Back at Trade Rumors

Outside of Russell, Austin Reaves has been another name floated around in trade rumors. After all, besides LeBron and Davis, he’s one of the most valuable players on Redick’s team. Even after Sunday’s trade, we will likely see Reaves’ name continue to crop up in the rumor mill from time to time.

On Dec. 26, Reaves’ agent, Aaron Reilly took to X to share his thoughts on the current rumors surrounding his client.

“Now people can see why he’s valuable,” Reilly wrote. “He’s the third option and makes sure everyone is happy on the court but can takeover when needed. If he had this usage every game, this is the norm. But he plays within his role. Everyone dying for him to be traded for ball dominant players just don’t get it – the third option behind AD and Bron is not an easy spot. You need to understand your role and where/when you can get yours. But what do we know. Go trade for bloated contracts that do nothing but score! I swear it’ll work perfectly!”

It’s highly unlikely the Lakers would entertain trading Reaves. He’s one of their most consistent players, and he always comes up big in the crucial moments.

Nevertheless, getting his agent’s perspective on the current rumors and the overall outlook on building around LeBron and Davis was interesting.