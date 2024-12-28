Lakers’ Austin Reaves’ Agent Sends Message Amid Trade Rumors

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Austin Reaves has become a fan favorite. The 6-foot-6 guard plays with intensity and often comes up big for his team during clutch moments.

This season, Reaves has emerged as a core part of JJ Redick’s rotation. At times, he’s been used as the Laker’s third offensive option, as the coaching staff shows their trust in his decision-making and ability to move the ball.

Nevertheless, Reaves continues to find his name floated in potential trade rumors. Of course, that should be nothing new to him, as he’s been a rumored trade chip for the franchise throughout his tenure. However, given Reaves’ increased value to the Lakers and some elite-level performances, his agent, Aaron Reilly, took to X to remind the world what Reaves brings to the table.

“Now people can see why he’s valuable,” Reilly wrote. “He’s the third option and makes sure everyone is happy on the court but can takeover when needed. If he had this usage every game, this is the norm. But he plays within his role. Everyone dying for him to be traded for ball dominant players just don’t get it – the third option behind AD and Bron is not an easy spot. You need to understand your role and where/when you can get yours. But what do we know. Go trade for bloated contracts that do nothing but score! I swear it’ll work perfectly!”

Reaves has played 25 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He’s shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.

Austin Reaves is The Lakers’ Glue Guy

When you watch Reaves play, it’s clear that he’s the connective tissue for the Lakers roster. He gets the ball out of his hands quickly. He never takes a shot out of rhythm or outside the flow of the offense. He plays his role, and most importantly, he scales his production based on what the Lakers need from him on a possession-to-possession basis.

Furthermore, Reaves has proven to be a driving force for the Lakers, operating with intensity and fearlessness. Speaking to the media following the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Redick praised Reaves for his all-action performance.

“Austin’s a fearless competitor and, going back to very early in his career,” Redick said via NBA.com. “He’s not afraid of big moments or big games or having the ball in his hands or making free throws at the end of the game. He relishes that as a competitor. We’re a little short right now with ballhandling. For him to, against this team, have 10 assists and just three turnovers was really good.”

Redick continued.

“Particularly coming off the game against Detroit where he had six turnovers. He and Bron (LeBron James) just steadied us out there and made sure we were organized most of the game, made sure we were generating good looks. That’s just, I think a blueprint for him. Now he takes some crazy-ass shots, and he took some of those too, but the aggressive mindset that he has night-to-night we love and we encourage.”

Redick’s comments came after Reaves produced a 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10-assist triple-double.

Lakers Open to Trading Draft Capital

Despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers have struggled this season. Redick’s team currently sits sixth in the Western Conference. With the trade deadline fast approaching, pressure is mounting on the Lakers front office to make a move.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are now open to trading some or all of their draft capital. However, they’re unlikely to part with future building blocks unless the deal is a surefire way to improve the current rotation.

“They’re monitoring the sellers around the NBA — Portland, Washington, Toronto, maybe Chicago,” Charania said a Dec. 26 episode of ESPNs First Take. “My sources in that Lakers front office tell me they’re open to moving — they’ve got three first-round picks they can trade. They’re open to moving that in a potential trade. But, they want a player or players that they feel can get into this iteration of this team now with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But. can also play for three, four or five more years under JJ Redick as the coach.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Lakers make any moves at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Right now, Redick’s team doesn’t look capable of challenging for a championship. However, one or two smart moves could position the Lakers to make a deep postseason push. After all, when you have LeBron and Davis on your roster,a championship has to be the goal.