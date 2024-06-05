Lakers Predicted to Sign 12-Time All-Star on Bargain Deal This Summer

Veteran point guard Chris Paul has played for six different NBA teams, most recently spending his 2023-24 campaign with the Golden State Warriors.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report predicted where some of the league’s top pending free agents will end up next season, and he has Paul landing in L.A. to play for the Lakers.

While noting Paul isn’t a free agent until the Warriors make a decision on his contract for next season, Swartz believes it’s “likely” the veteran PG is released “given the amount of luxury-tax relief the team would receive by waiving” him.

That, coupled with Paul’s longtime friendship with Lakers legend LeBron James, made L.A. a logical destination for Paul, according to Swartz.

“The chance to play with LeBron James, one of his best friends, is an obvious draw as well,” Swartz wrote on June 5. “Both 39 years of age, Paul and James are running out of chances to share an NBA court. The Lakers could have a need at point guard as well if D’Angelo Russell declines his $18.7 million player option. With no cap space to offer, Paul will sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Lakers.”

Other Factors Could Lead to Lakers Signing Chris Paul, Analyst Says

In 58 games (18 starts) for Golden State last year, Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.

If Lakers starting point guard D’Angelo Russell decides to test free agency and decline his $18.7 million option, L.A. would be left with Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino as its primary point guards. Adding a player with Paul’s experience might not be a bad thing if that happens.

“Going back to Los Angeles is the obvious choice,” Swartz added. “Paul’s wife and children have lived in L.A. while the veteran floor general has bounced around from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Warriors. While each recent stop has gotten him close to L.A., this would finally be his chance to be with his family year-round.”

Paul’s salary for the 2024-25 season, should the Warriors keep him, would be $30 million. It’s unlikely the Dubs will want to pay the 12-time All-Star that. Swartz has Paul projected to sign for $3.3 million, which would be a bargain by comparison.

This Isn’t the First Time There Has Been Smoke Linking Paul to L.A.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report told Jovan Buha on the May 20 episode of “Buha’s Block” that he could see Paul wanting to play for the Lakers.

“Chris Paul is a real possibility,” Pincus told Buha ((h/t Lakers Nation). “There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. He and LeBron obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. It makes a lot of sense to me. Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know. I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that.”

It’s all just smoke at this point, but the 39-year-old Paul’s friendship with James could very well be a key factor. Stay tuned.