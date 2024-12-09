Proposed Trade Would Send $128 Million Champion to Lakers

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers

Despite an encouraging start to the new season, the Los Angeles Lakers are a thread above .500 after 24 games. JJ Redick’s team are 13-11 and have struggled to find any consistency over the opening months.

In recent years, the Lakers have looked toward the trade market when things aren’t going their way. Rob Pelinka’s flurry of moves at the 2023 trade deadline helped the franchise make the Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets ultimately swept them. Still, if the franchise is serious about giving LeBron James another shot at a championship, Pelinka may need to get creative.

In a recent article for ‘The Wrightway Sports Network,’ Arkay suggested the Lakers should look at Jordan Poole as a potential high-upside addition. The sharpshooting guard won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

Poole is currently enjoying a bounce-back season after struggling during his first year with the Washington Wizards. Poole is averaging 20.4 points, 5 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from 2-point range and 40.8% from deep.

Arkay’s trade proposal looks like this:

Lakers Receive: Jordan Poole

Wizards Receive: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

“Their performance depends heavily on their shooters—when they’re on fire, the offense flows, but when they’re cold, the team struggles to score,” Arkway reasoned. “To address this inconsistency, the Lakers need more creative, on-ball offensive players…Poole, arguably the best available option without sacrificing long-term assets, could fill that role…For Washington, offloading his $100+ million deal without attaching draft picks would be a significant win, offering them financial flexibility.”

Poole is in the second year of his four-year $128 million deal. His playmaking and off-the-dribble scoring would be huge for Redick’s team.

Poole Would Fit a Lakers Rebuild

Adding Poole would instantly improve the Lakers’ half-court offense. More importantly, at 25 years old, he could be an ideal addition to help usher in the next generation of talent. LeBron and Anthony Davis are both getting older and sooner or later, the front office must accept its time to rebuild the team. In Poole, Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, Redick would have an exciting young core.

On Friday, Dec. 6, LeBron admitted to reporters that his time in the league is running out. His comments came after the Lakers loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

“I don’t know,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “I just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I’ll play. I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love.”

If LeBron’s time in the league is truly drawing to a close, adding young and experienced talent such as Poole becomes even more important moving forward.

Anthony Davis May Leave Lakers After LeBron

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who was speaking during a recent YouTube video, there’s a legitimate chance Davis could look to end his tenure with the Lakers once LeBron calls time on his career.

“I wouldn’t say it’s inconceivable that he asks out. But, I think he’s been pretty happy in L.A., and I think he’s aware of LeBron’s plans,” Buha said. “I also think if he wants out, I think the Lakers should just honor that. Because, it’s like at that point, if LeBron retires maybe it is best to rebuild and just keep your picks. And then, maybe at that point, they have kept their picks and just kind of punted on this season and next season. But I think if I had to lean one way, I’d probably lean toward AD staying, but I would not be surprised if he asked out.”

Play

If the front office believes Davis is a potential flight risk, they shouldn’t be afraid of spending some trade assets on players like Poole. Davis would land the team a haul if he asked out of the franchise. That way, the front office can re-tool around it’s younger core and give Redick an opportunity to build a team capable of playing his brand of basketball.

However, Davis and LeBron’s situations are problems for another time. Right now, the Lakers need an offensive boost. Poole could provide that and some high upside. If the Wizards are open to a deal, Los Angeles should at least sit down at the negotiating table and see what a potential price would be.