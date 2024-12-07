LeBron James Drops Reality Bomb on Lakers Future

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is somehow defying the aging process. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is 22 days away from his 40th birthday (Dec. 30), yet he continues to dominate on the court.

On Friday, Dec. 6, LeBron scored his seventh triple-double of the season, but the Lakers suffered their third straight loss, falling to the Atlanta Hawks 134-132. LeBron played 42 minutes, adding further mileage to his aging legs.

When speaking to the media after the game, LeBron confirmed that his time in the NBA is drawing to a close.

“I don’t know,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “I just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I’ll play. I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love.”

Everybody knows LeBron’s career is in its final chapter. However, it’s hard to pinpoint when he will make the final call, especially as he continues to dominate on the court. Nevertheless, if LeBron is making comments about his inevitable retirement, it’s likely a tool to put pressure on both his teammates and the front office. LeBron has been clear about his desire to win; now, those opportunities have become a finite resource for him.

LeBron is in the first year of a two-year $101.3 million contract. He has a player option for next season. As such, if he does decide to step away from basketball at the end of the season, he could simply opt-out of his player option and begin the next phase of his life.

Lakers Could Lose Davis When LeBron Retires

When the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, he was seen as the longterm successor to LeBron. Davis is among the best bigs in the NBA. He recently stepped into the role of being the Lakers primary option on offense.

However, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who was speaking during a recent YouTube video, there’s a chance Davis could look to follow LeBron out of the Lakers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s inconceivable that he asks out. But, I think he’s been pretty happy in L.A., and I think he’s aware of LeBron’s plans,” Buha said. “I also think if he wants out, I think the Lakers should just honor that. Because, it’s like at that point, if LeBron retires maybe it is best to rebuild and just keep your picks. And then, maybe at that point, they have kept their picks and just kind of punted on this season and next season. But I think if I had to lean one way, I’d probably lean toward AD staying, but I would not be surprised if he asked out.”

If the Lakers believe Davis could be a flight risk, they must be smart with their moves at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. They don’t have a wealth of trade assets. Parting with what little they do have on a roster that could be heading for a rebuild would be bad business.

Lakers Could Bridge Rebuild With Brandon Ingram

According to Jake Fischer, who was writing in a recent edition of ‘The SteinLine Newsletter,’ the Lakers reportedly hold interest in Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans forward was originally drafted by the Lakers in 2016.

“Ingram’s first NBA franchise is indeed whispered often by scouts as a potential destination for the next Ingram trade. But, I haven’t been give any indication that the Lakers are looking to pursue him now,” Fischer reported. “All credible signals circulating about the Lakers suggest that L.A. is looking to fortify its frontcourt and add perimeter defense to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

Ingram, 27, would be the ideal star to help bridge the gap if the Lakers decide to enter a full-blown rebuild. He is young enough to step into a leading role for JJ Redick’s team. He’s also old enough to have a respected voice within a potentially young lockerroom.

While it remains unlikely that Ingram will make a return to Los Angeles, the Lakers could explore a potential deal if they believe LeBron is planning his retirement party. Ingram makes sense as a bridge player while the front office rebuilds the roster.

Everything depends on what LeBron is planning to do next season. Unfortunately for the front office, it’s unlikely they know the answer to that question, and probably won’t until the summer.