Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell, 3 Picks for 3-and-D Stud: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made their big move, trading D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on December 29.
The 6-foot-7 Finney-Smith is the quintessential 3-and-D wing who can also defend centers and forwards. He is hitting 43.5% of his 3-pointers this season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The 31-year-old forward can also play center in small-ball lineups when Anthony Davis takes his customary rest if their other backup centers are not available.
Russell returns to Brooklyn, where he became an All-Star point guard in 2019. Milton is a serviceable backup point guard who is averaging 7.4 points on 38.9% 3-point shooting and 2.4 assists this season.
Russell has become expendable once the Lakers found their strides with Austin Reaves as their playmaker in the backcourt.
Reaves just dished a career-high 16 assists in the Lakers’ 132-122 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, December 28, for their fifth win in six games.
The trade fortified the Lakers’ depth and would likely improve their 21st-ranked defense.
Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick now has two big wings in Rui Hachimura, who is shooting a career-high 45.2% from the 3-point line, and Finney-Smith to toggle between his offensive and defensive lineups.
After this trade, the Lakers’ depth chart looks like this:
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Gabe Vincent
|Shake Milton
|SG
|Max Christie
|Dalton Knecht
|Gabe Vincent
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Cam Reddish
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Jaxson Hayes
|Christian Wood/Christian Koloko
The Lakers were able to pull it off without giving up any of their first-round picks, setting them up for a bigger move down the road.
