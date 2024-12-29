Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell, 3 Picks for 3-and-D Stud: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made their big move, trading D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on December 29.

The 6-foot-7 Finney-Smith is the quintessential 3-and-D wing who can also defend centers and forwards. He is hitting 43.5% of his 3-pointers this season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The 31-year-old forward can also play center in small-ball lineups when Anthony Davis takes his customary rest if their other backup centers are not available.

Russell returns to Brooklyn, where he became an All-Star point guard in 2019. Milton is a serviceable backup point guard who is averaging 7.4 points on 38.9% 3-point shooting and 2.4 assists this season.

Russell has become expendable once the Lakers found their strides with Austin Reaves as their playmaker in the backcourt.

Reaves just dished a career-high 16 assists in the Lakers’ 132-122 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, December 28, for their fifth win in six games.

The trade fortified the Lakers’ depth and would likely improve their 21st-ranked defense.

Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick now has two big wings in Rui Hachimura, who is shooting a career-high 45.2% from the 3-point line, and Finney-Smith to toggle between his offensive and defensive lineups.

After this trade, the Lakers’ depth chart looks like this:

PG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Max Christie Dalton Knecht Gabe Vincent SF Rui Hachimura Cam Reddish Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Christian Wood/Christian Koloko

The Lakers were able to pull it off without giving up any of their first-round picks, setting them up for a bigger move down the road.