3-Team Trade Pitch Would Send D’Angelo Russell to the Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been quiet, outside of drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. A trade involving D’Angelo Russell remains their best avenue to upgrading the roster ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed they do just that, sending Russell to the Charlotte Hornets in a three-team trade.

Los Angeles receives: Tre Mann, Nick Richards

Charlotte receives: Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, 2025 first-round pick (highest of Cavaliers, Timberwolves, or Jazz)

Utah receives: Vasilije Micić, 2031 first-round pick (via Los Angeles)

Pincus proposed the Lakers use the money opened up in the trade to sign Markelle Fultz, who he calls “the best available free agent point guard.” Fultz is coming off of his seventh NBA campaign, and fifth with the Orlando Magic.

The former first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 43 regular-season appearances last year. He would assume the starting point guard role in Russell’s absence.

Russell’s Trade Market Is Slim

Russell has been the subject of trade rumors since he arrived in Los Angeles for a second-stint with the Lakers.

But no year more so than this summer. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office have nearly fueled the rumors single-handedly, trying desperately to part with the nine-year veteran.

Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily reported that Los Angeles desires to trade Russell were met with little interest across the NBA.

“Sources say in the days leading up to Russell’s decision to opt into his contract this season, Los Angeles starting quietly canvassing the league for deals,” Irwin reported on August 5. “When he finally did exercise his player option, Pelinka started really working to find him a new home, to no avail.”

But, Irwin noted, two teams could emerge as potential destinations: the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

“Portland has no interest in Russell, according to sources close to that situation. League sources also say Washington is wary of pairing Russell with fellow space cadet Jordan Poole. Toronto and Brooklyn are more open to acquiring the nine-year veteran, but more for his expiring contract than for what he’d do on the court.”

Russell averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists in 76 regular-season appearances with the Lakers last season.

But his production tailed off for a second consecutive postseason. He averaged just 14.2 points on 38/32/50 shooting splits in Los Angeles first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Fultz Adds Another Non-Shooter To Lakers Lineup

For as much as there is to be said about Russell, and whether or not he moves the needle, his shooting touch cannot be denied.

According to Stathead, Russell was top-25 among the entire NBA in true shooting percentage, of players who took 1000 or more shots last season. And of all 26 players who attempted 500 or more three-point field goals, Russell ranked second in shooting percentage.

For the Lakers to replace that kind of shooting volume with Fultz — who’s made 79 three-pointers in seven-career seasons — would hurt a Los Angeles offense that finished 24th in three-point makes last year.

But the 26-year-old guard is a better defender, and within a few feet of the basket, a more versatile scorer. Fultz could end up manning point guard by committee next to Austin Reaves in a starting backcourt.

It’s not a blockbuster splash, and the results could be varying. But if the Lakers are trying to avoid running it back, they’d find some additional roster depth in Pincus’s proposal.