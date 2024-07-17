Lakers Urged to Sign Former $73 Million Veteran Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ quiet offseason continued after a rumored target, Gary Trent Jr., signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Los Angeles has 15 players with guaranteed contracts on the roster, so if they want to make a move in free agency, they need to make a move to open a roster spot.
Despite having limited money, they’re able to sign players to veteran minimum contracts if they open up a spot.
Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report looked at some options for them in the free agent and trade market, including sharpshooter Evan Fournier.
“Fournier, a 31-year-old shooting guard with 11 years experience, hasn’t seen extensive action since 2021-22. In that year, Fournier averaged 14.1 points on 41.7 percent shooting (38.9 percent from three) in 80 starts for the New York Knicks. Fournier then proceeded to fall out of the Knicks’ rotation before being traded to the Detroit Pistons last February.
“Fournier got more run for the last-place Pistons, but he didn’t find much success, posting just 7.2 points on 37.3 percent shooting off the bench in 18.7 minutes per game. So it’s not a big surprise Fournier hasn’t found a team yet, but he’s about to step foot on the international stage by representing France in the Summer Olympics,” Kasabian wrote on July 16. “A big performance there could reignite interest in him, and he has an opportunity to showcase his talents, especially with France being considered one of the top contenders outside the United States.”
What the Lakers Need to Do for Roster Flexibility
The Los Angeles Lakers options, as currently constructed, are limited. However, if they send out more players than they receive in a trade or salary dump a player, the Lakers could find a way to sign a player with the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
“They can either send out more players than they receive in a deal or salary-dump Reddish, Wood and/or Hayes, along with a second-round pick or two, onto a team with roster and financial flexibility. If the Lakers traded two minimum players (Wood, Hayes and Reddish would qualify), they’d have enough room under the second apron to sign a player to the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception.
“They could also add a player in a trade or sign player(s) to minimum contracts,” Buha wrote on July 16.
If they were to get rid of only one of them, the Lakers would still only be able to sign a player like Fournier on a veteran minimum contract.
How Fournier Would Help the Lakers
In the event that the Los Angeles Lakers don’t move two players and only move one to sign a player on a veteran minimum contract, Fournier would be an intriguing option.
While the 31-year-old, who was once on a four-year, $73.0 million contract, is past the days of being a near 40.0% 3-point shooter, he could potentially be someone who comes off the bench and takes shots for the Lakers.
The Lakers entered the offseason needing to improve from 3-point range after attempting the fewest per game last year, but they haven’t done so yet. Even if Fournier played a few minutes per night and got open looks, the pairing could make sense.
He’s a career 37.4% 3-point shooter on 5.2 attempts per game.