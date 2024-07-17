Lakers Urged to Sign Former $73 Million Veteran Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ quiet offseason continued after a rumored target, Gary Trent Jr., signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Los Angeles has 15 players with guaranteed contracts on the roster, so if they want to make a move in free agency, they need to make a move to open a roster spot.

Despite having limited money, they’re able to sign players to veteran minimum contracts if they open up a spot.

Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report looked at some options for them in the free agent and trade market, including sharpshooter Evan Fournier.

“Fournier, a 31-year-old shooting guard with 11 years experience, hasn’t seen extensive action since 2021-22. In that year, Fournier averaged 14.1 points on 41.7 percent shooting (38.9 percent from three) in 80 starts for the New York Knicks. Fournier then proceeded to fall out of the Knicks’ rotation before being traded to the Detroit Pistons last February.