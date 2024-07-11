Insider Reveals Where Lakers Stand With Free Agent Gary Trent Jr.

The Los Angeles Lakers may very well pursue free agent Gary Trent Jr., but NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed what they’d have to do to make that work. Stein revealed that there would be a lot of moving parts.

In a July 11 story, Stein explained why the process of adding Trent would be a little tricky.

“One source close to the process cautioned this week that the Lakers, until they can move farther away from the second luxury tax apron, can’t even make a run at Trent … no matter how available he appears to be. The Lakers, remember, are only marginally distanced from the second apron after LeBron James signed a new two-year deal that was less than $3 million shy of the $104 million maximum he could have received.”

The Lakers are known to be exploring pathways to shed some additional salary via trades to create sufficient wiggle room needed under the second apron to make use of their $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception. Yet even those kinds of moves likely require some form of second-round draft capital attached and taking in a player via sign-and-trade, as a first apron team, is not permitted under the league’s new rules.

Stein also described the possibility of the Lakers adding Trent as “not necessarily. Not yet.”

Trent averaged 13.7 points while shooting 39.3% from three in his last season with the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors Moving on From Gary Trent Jr.: Report

No matter where Trent goes, he won’t return to the Raptors in 2024. Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported that the Raptors did not make an offer to keep him. More than that, they also told his representation that they weren’t interested in keeping him.

“Most talks Raptors had on GTJ were internal. There was not a formal offer, only framework discussions, per sources. After draft, w/ Gradey Dick & Ja’Kobe Walters priorities, Raptors told GTJ camp they were going in a different direction & both sides moved on,” Grange wrote via his X account.

To put bow on this: Most talks Raptors had on GTJ were internal. There was not a formal offer, only framework discussions, per sources. After draft, w/ Gradey Dick & Ja'Kobe Walters priorities, Raptors told GTJ camp they were going in a different direction & both sides moved on. https://t.co/mQYf3FTQrJ — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 10, 2024

Grange revealed further details on why talks broke down between the two sides.

“My understanding is Raptors didn’t want to go much beyond $15 million a season on any new deal while GTJ was looking for something north of where he ended last season ($18.5 million in final year of 3yr deal for $52 million).”

Trent may take a discount no matter where he ends up this offseason. Because of that, the Lakers adding him might not be out of the question.

Gary Trent Jr. Called Second-Best Free Agent Remaining

HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon wrote a list detailing the best free agents still available. They ranked Trent No. 2 in a July 11 story. They explained why he ranked so high.

“Good outside shooter but one who can be a bit streaky at times. His actual impact to winning is a bit questionable, though, as he provides very little on defense and isn’t much of a passer.”

Trent has never played for a winning team. He’s played in the playoffs twice with the Raptors in 2022 and the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020. His team did not advance either time they made the postseason.