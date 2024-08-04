Desperation Trade Pitch Sees Lakers Pursue $43 Million G/F, 2-Time All-Star

Now more than a full month into NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to make a big-name acquisition in the short-term, though the long game remains very much in play.

In this case, next year’s February 6 trade deadline represents the end of that long game, and the Lakers must decide in the interim how best to add to a roster that has earned the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed in each of the past three postseasons.

There is no telling who might come available over the next six months, though Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report compiled a list on August 2 of five prominent players he predicts will be on the move ahead of the deadline. Among those players is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, who averages 20.5 points per game across his 10-year career and is due $43 million next season in the third year of his $215 million contract.

“LaVine has spent the better part of the last year (at least) on the trade block. He’d be long gone by now if it wasn’t for the many warts impacting his value,” Buckley wrote. “He has his flaws, but he’s still a two-time All-Star who always posts strong offensive numbers when he’s healthy. Some win-now shopper that is starved for scoring and shooting will eventually target him as a quick fix.” If the Lakers wanted LaVine badly enough, they would already have him, as the Bulls have aggressively shopped him to no avail. That is partly due to his contract as well as the mere 25 games he played last year. But as next season wears on, the pressure to make the most of the LeBron James–Anthony Davis contention window may force L.A. to the point of desperation.