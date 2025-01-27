Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Heat Indefinite Suspension With ‘Martin’ Clip

Disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler broke his silence after he was suspended indefinitely on Monday, January 27, with an interesting clip from the ’90s show “Martin” which he posted on his Instagram account.

The video clip showed Martin Lawrence, whose character, Martin Payne, ribbing his friend in the sitcom, Tommy played by Thomas Mikal Ford for being jobless.

The Heat suspended Butler for the third time this season after he walked out of their team shootaround when it was announced he would come off the bench, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

“The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games,” the team said in its statement. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

Butler has been butting heads with the Heat for weeks now since he requested a trade that has yet to be granted.

The Heat hasn’t found a trade to their liking.

Butler has already missed nine games due to suspensions — seven games due to conduct detrimental to the team and additional two games for missing the team flight to Milwaukee last week.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Butler’s latest suspension will cost him $532,737 per game which will amount to $2,663,685 for the minimum five games, which will coincidentally ends after the Heat’s February 5 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, one day before the February 6 trade deadline.

The hope is Butler is out of Miami by that time and can no longer be a distraction to the Heat, who currently sit at eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a .500 record (22-22).