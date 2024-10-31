Heat Land on Former NBA MVP’s Trade Wishlist: Report

The Miami Heat are one of the two Eastern Conference teams in Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s short list of preferred landing spots if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to rebuild and trade their franchise star, CBS Sports’ national columnist Bill Reiter.

“The teams I’ve heard are Miami and New York — the Nets, not the Knicks,” an Eastern Conference executive told Reiter.

“Teams are circling — and hopeful,” one Western Conference team executive told Reiter.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline,” a top executive of a team that could be in the mix told Reiter.

Reiter doubled down on his reporting on CBS Sports HQ.

“I talked to several league sources across the NBA and outside of Milwaukee,” Reiter said. “There’s a rising sense of confidence that if things go badly in Milwaukee Giannis could be available for trade, would really force his way out of Milwaukee, in the next year. In fact, one Western Conference executive… thinks he could be available even before the trade deadline. I am told that Giannis has already let some people know that places he’s eyeing are Miami and New York… I’m told the Nets, and not the Knicks [in New York].”

Nets Pose a Big Threat on Heat

The Bucks are off to a horrific 1-3 start, losing to projected lottery teams Chicago Bulls and the Nets by double-digits. Their only win came at the expense of a skeleton Philadelphia 76ers team that played without Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Five of their next six games are against playoff contenders.

The Heat have their own issues as well, with franchise star Jimmy Butler‘s future clouded with uncertainty after he did not get an extension this offseason.

Miami is off to a 2-2 start, with their wins coming against projected lottery teams Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Their twin losses came against East playoff rivals Orlando Magic and the Knicks.

Butler could bolt out of Miami after the season if he declines his player option.

His rumored landing spot is also Brooklyn, according to a New York Post report in September.

With the Nets looming as a potential Antetokounmpo destination, what are the odds Butler join him there as a unrestricted free agent after this season?

Heat’s Draft Capital Can’t Compete Against Nets

If the Bucks’ season continues to slide and decide to make Antetokounmpo available, the Heat do not have the draft capital to compete with the Nets in a bidding war.

As it stands, the Heat only have one first-round pick available (2030 or 2031) after they traded away a protected 2027 first-round pick to Charlotte to acquire Terry Rozier.

The Heat also owe the Oklahoma City Thunder a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick from the KZ Okpala trade in 2022. The pick turns into an unprotected first-rounder in 2026 if not conveyed.

If the Heat can negotiate to lift the protections in those picks they owe to the Thunder and Hornets, they could have two first-round picks (2029 and 2031) at their disposal in addition to their young players.

That would still be pale in comparison to what the Nets have.

The Nets have 13 first-round picks in the next seven drafts, most of them from their haul in the James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges trades.

Heat president Pat Riley and his front office need to get creative.