Knicks Expected to Bring Back Veteran Wing: Insider

The New York Knicks are expected to fully guarantee Bojan Bogdanovic‘s $19 million salary for next season, according to SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley.

“I do think ultimately they will pick up that option,” Begley said on “The Putback” on June 18. “I don’t know if a decision has been made yet or if it’s been communicated yet, but I would think that they do pick it up because if you look at the avenues to improve the roster, it is through trade and you need a salary like Bogdanovic is to include in a trade.”

While the Knicks are expected to pick up his team option, Bogdanovic’s return next season is contingent on the team’s offseason move. If a desired star trade is not available this offseason, the Knicks could hold on to Bogdanovic until the February trade deadline.

In the absence of a star trade, bringing back Bogdanovic to play off the bench is also a solid option for the Knicks.

“On the court, I thought he started to play really well in the postseason. He started to get comfortable and hit some big shots off the Knicks bench. So he showed you how he can help you on the court,” Begley continued.

In 29 games with the Knicks, Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 37% from the 3-point range. His 3-point accuracy improved to 40% in the playoffs before suffering a season-ending foot injury in the first round of the playoffs.

Begley also noted that keeping Bogdanovic would save the Knicks from including one of their core players who has midsize salaries such as Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo in a star trade.

OG Anunoby ‘Not Thrilled’ With Knicks’ Offer

On top of their looming decision on Bogdanovic, which has a June 28 deadline, the more pressing matter is bringing back OG Anunoby.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst warned that Anunoby’s return to New York is not yet guaranteed because of what the player felt is a lowball offer.

“Another person who could, in theory, negotiate and get a contract done within hours of the end of the [NBA] Finals is OG Anunoby,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on June 17. “Let’s keep an eye on that. Most people believe that Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications that he may want to test the market because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering.”

The Knicks gave up former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett and 2023 6th Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick for Anunoby. His arrival made the Knicks a better team, evidenced by their 26-6 record with him in the lineup. Losing him would be a massive blow for the Knicks.

Magic a Team to Watch in Isaiah Hartenstein Free Agency

The Knicks’ other free agent Isaiah Hartenstein could also leave for bigger pay because they are only capped at a $72 million, four-year offer because of his Bird Rights.

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported on June 15 that the Orlando Magic could join the Hartenstein sweepstakes, which complicates things for the Knicks.

“The Orlando Magic is another team to monitor for Hartenstein, according to rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, the Magic are projected to have $32 million in cap room. They can easily outbid the Knicks’ maximum offer.