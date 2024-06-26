Mikal Bridges Shares Immeditae Reaction to Trade From Nets to Knicks

The New York Knicks projected as one of the teams to watch this offseason and they delivered on the eve of the 2024 draft.

“The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on X on June 24.

“The Knicks pay a steep price to land one of the league’s most coveted trade assets and the Nets get a massive haul to replenish assets and embark on a rebuild with mass cap space and future draft picks.”

“This is crazy lol,” Bridges posted on X in reaction to the news.

Bridges, 27, averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Nets last season. He also shot 37.2% from beyond the arc.

According to SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley, Bridges put the wheels in motion.

The Mikal Bridges deal came together quickly after Bridges informed the Nets that he wanted to be a Knick. Bridges was prepared to sign with NYK and his side was prepared to use that leverage to keep other teams from trading for him, per SNY sources,” Begley posted on X.

“Nets surely didn’t want to trade Mikal Bridges to NYK but Bridges’ side was prepared to force the issue by telling teams he wanted to be w/NYK, per SNY sources. Bridges’ side made it clear to BKN that he wanted to be w/NYK, reunite w/Villanova teammates [Jalen] Brunson, [Josh] Hart, [Donte] DiVincenzo.”

New York finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

But injuries took their toll. Bridges has not missed a game in his NBA career.

Knicks’ Josh Hart Sends Message to Mikal Bridges

The group all won at least one championship together in college. Hart, for one, was certainly excited bout the deal.

“YO WE F***** LIT,” Hart posted.

Hart also sent a message out to Bridges. He will join OG Anunoby in giving the Knicks one of the toughest perimeter defenses in the NBA next season.

“YOOOOO @mikal_bridges FINALLY HIT MY LINE!!!!!” Hart said in a subsequent post.

The former Wildcats have long joked about reuniting, with both sides recruiting each other to cross over. This deal makes that a reality and gives Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau another gritty, versatile player to utilize.

Bridges is in Year 3 of a four-year, $90.9 million contract. His addition figures to have some significant salary cap ramifications for New York.

Mikal Bridges Trade Spelled End for Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic, 35, appeared in 29 games with the Knicks after being traded from the Detroit Pistons at the deadline. But he missed most of their postseason run and Bridges brings tremendous durability.

This deal could also impact the respective futures of Anunoby, Julius Randle, and pending free agent Isaiah Hartenstein.

At any rate, the Knicks’ Villanova contingent gained another member which could bode well.

“The Knicks go deeper into the Villanova national championship roster — bringing Mikal Bridges to join his old teammates and close friends Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVencenzo,” Wojnarowski posted.

That familiarly should lead to quick chemistry on the floor, easing the transition for everyone next season.