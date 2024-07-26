Knicks Guard’s Pretrial Conference Set Next Month: Report

New York Knicks guard Cam Payne‘s pretrial conference is set on August 12, according to Phoenix New Times, which will determine whether his case will go to trial or it can be resolved through a plea agreement.

Payne was arrested on June 14 by Scottsdale police in Arizona for providing a false name and making a false report following a 911 call amid an argument with his girlfriend. The Knicks’ backup point guard was also released from custody later that day.

The Phoenix New Times reported Payne allegedly gave police a false name — “Terry Johnson” — despite multiple warnings that he could be arrested for doing so.

According to the report, police received a 911 call at 2:27 a.m., during which a male voice said, “I need someone to come to my house.” The report said the Scottsdale police dispatcher heard yelling in the background, after which the caller hung up. The dispatcher called back, at which point the man on the other line said, “I made a mistake calling.” Farner and Trapasso arrived not long after and were let into the home by Payne to confirm that his girlfriend, identified in the report as Karina Medrano, was OK. Medrano told the officers that Payne called 911 during their argument as a “bluff” to “prove a point” and that she was safe and had no concerns about remaining in the home. Meanwhile, Payne allegedly repeatedly refused to identify himself. (According to the dispatch log, officers were informed the residence belonged to a Cameron Payne.) The police report said officers explained to him multiple times that he had called them and that they needed his legal name to complete their investigation. Otherwise, Payne could be arrested for interfering with the investigation. Still, Payne refused.

Josh Hart Pokes Fun at Cam Payne’s Arrest

Hart poked fun at Payne’s arrest as he welcomed him to the Knicks.

“Shoutout Terry,” Hart wrote on X after Payne’s signing with the Knicks was reported.

Payne agreed to join the Knicks on a veteran minimum deal, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 15.

The move reunited him with his friend and former Phoenix Suns teammate Mikal Bridges, who the Knicks acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for five first-round picks, including four unprotected, and a pick swap.

Last season, Payne played a key role in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 3 win over the Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The 29-year-old point guard knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, 3 assists and 2 blocks off the bench.

Tyler Kolek Ahead of Cam Payne in Knicks Backcourt Rotation

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, NBA Summer League standout Tyler Kolek jumped ahead of Payne in the Knicks point guard rotation.

“This is where things stand with the projected rotation coming out of Summer League: Rookie Tyler Kolek is currently the backup point guard, ahead of Payne, per people familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote on July 21.

“The Knicks were thrilled to get Payne last week. (He signed for a veteran’s minimum deal). At the moment, he is viewed as the third lead guard behind Kolek, who had a very strong Summer League.”

Kolek took the 2024 NBA Summer League by storm, averaging 7.0 assists per game, the most by any player who has played five games in the Las Vegas tournament this year.

The crafty playmaker out of Marquette also normed 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Knicks.

Payne will play behind Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Kolek in the Knicks’ crowded backcourt.