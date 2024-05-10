Knicks: Sports Doctor Offers ‘Best Guess’ at OG Anunoby’s Injury Timeline

Going into Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks know they’ll be without OG Anunoby. But beyond that, his availability is unknown.

In an interview with Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School, Sports Medicine Doctor Brian Sutterer offered his best guess on the forward’s timeline.

"I expect (OG Anunoby) will maybe miss a couple of games, at least" Sports MD Brian Sutterer gives his best guess how long the Knicks may be without OG, who was just ruled out for Game 3.

“I think if you were to have me put money on it,” Sutterer told Macri on May 9. “I’d say I expect he’s probably gonna miss maybe a couple of games at least.”

New York’s star defender suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2, his best of the playoffs thus far. Anunoby was up to a team-high 28 points when he left the game.

How and when he returns is up in the air.

Anunoby’s Timeline Could Depend on Knicks’ Success

Anunoby’s absence didn’t prevent the Knicks from pulling out the win. But how well they play moving forward could determine his timeline.

“I think the other thing to consider too is the sort of gamesmanship of where they’re at in the playoff series too. For example, if let’s say the Knicks come out and win Game 3, and suddenly they’re 3-0. And they’ve got a player who’s a little bit hobbled, who’s dealing with a little bit of an injury. It’s kind of that line of can we push it, can we not?”

Sutterer doubled down, saying that if the series did make it to six or seven games, Anunoby could be encouraged to return.

“If the Knicks are in a situation where they’re up three games to none, or they’re up three to one, maybe you don’t take as much of a chance, and you give OG more time to heal up for the next series. I think absolutely if this series goes six, seven games I think they’re going to do everything to try and push him and get him back this series.”

New York will play Games 3 and 4 in Indiana, without Anunoby for at least one. Who will replace him in the starting lineup has yet to be announced.

Anunoby Replacement Undetermined

Head coach Tom Thibodeau’s choice for Anunoby’s replacement in the starting lineup remains unclear. Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa represent the two most logical, but varying, options.

The only other player who’s touched the floor for New York this postseason is Alec Burks, who played 40 seconds in Game 2.

McBride has more experience in the starting lineup, with 14 starts in the regular season.

But Achiuwa has more experience playing with this iteration of the starting lineup, as a part of Thibodeau’s rotations.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Knicks’ backup forward has played 367 possessions next to Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

McBride has played 331 possessions.

But the result of those possessions could ultimately sway Thibodeau’s starting decision.

In the 331 possessions with McBride alongside the current starting lineup, New York outscored opponents by 33.1 points per 100 possessions, scored 141.1 points per 100, and allowed just 108 points.

Those rank in the 100th, 100th, and 95th percentiles of all NBA lineups.

It’s hard to see Tom Thibodeau ignoring a lineup that dominated when it took the floor this season. But that was the regular season, and those sample sizes aren’t large.

With the New York Knicks once again scrambling in light of an injury, it’s less about who will start and more about how many players will be available as they take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 3.