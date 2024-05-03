Knicks’ Starting Center Addresses Free Agency with 8-Word Statement

Fresh off a series win over the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s never too early for the New York Knicks to start looking at the upcoming offseason, as one of the prime destinations in today’s NBA.

Among their top priorities this summer, no matter the postseason’s outcome, will be retaining starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.

The six-year veteran will be an unrestricted free agent after signing a two-year, $16-million deal in the summer of 2022.

Hartenstein spoke on his upcoming free agency after the Knicks’ Game 6 win over the 76ers.

“That’ll come.” Hartenstein told Kristian Winfield of the New York Post. “I mean, I’m getting paid regardless.”

It was a short and sweet response from Hartenstein, who averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks over the six-game series against Philadelphia.

He’s earned a payday this offseason, of that there’s no doubt. How much he’ll get, and where he’ll land, remains to be determined.

But by all accounts, the New York Knicks sit as firm frontrunners, if there is to be an Isaiah Hartenstein “sweepstakes.”

Hartenstein Wants to Stay in NY

In an April 5 interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Hartenstein didn’t sound like someone who’s looking to depart New York.

He also acknowledged the margin for error, and what the business aspect of the sport could mean for his Knicks future.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing right now,” Hartenstein told Scotto. “I know I’ve put myself in a great position to get a little upgrade. Right now, I’m focused on the Knicks. I love it here, and hopefully, we’ll figure something out, but at the end of the day, business is business.”

But when asked if he’d stay in New York, provided they matched any offer he received, Hartenstein was absolute in his answer.

“Yes.”

Fans are hoping it will be that simple, after a breakout year from the former second-round pick out of Europe.

In his second season with the Knicks, Hartenstein became one of the best two-way bigs in the NBA. He averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

His presence coincided directly with the team’s success on a number of levels.

Hartenstein’s Impact By the Numbers

According to Cleaning the Glass, in 3,793 possessions with Isaiah Hartenstein on the floor, the New York Knicks outscored opponents by 10.4 points per 100 possessions. That ranks in the 94th percentile league-wide.

They scored 122.3 points per 100 possessions, and held opponents to 111.8 points per. Those rank in the 92nd and 83rd percentiles.

On the flip side, with Hartenstein off the floor, the Knicks were outscored .7 points per 100 possessions. They scored 115.3 points per and allowed 116 points per, good for the 49th and 47th percentiles respectively.

In the 75 games Hartenstein played, New York went 47-28. But in the 49 games he started, they were 32-17.

That’s good for a 53-win pace over 82-games.

Hartenstein stepped into the starting spot when Mitchell Robinson went down. He’s thrived ever since.

And his two-man game with Jalen Brunson leaves little to be desired.

In 1,435 possessions with Brunson and Hartenstein on the floor, and Julius Randle off, the Knicks outscored opponents by an even greater 18.4 points per 100 possessions.

That ranks in the 99th percentile.

According to NBA.com’s lineups tracker, of all lineups to play 1000 or more minutes in the regular season, the two-man combo held the fourth-best offensive and net ratings.

Isaiah Hartenstein has blossomed into a starting-caliber center and developed a two-man game with the New York Knicks’ best player. Now they’ll have to pay him for it.