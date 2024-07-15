Knicks Sign Playoff Rival to $3.1 Million Deal: Report

The New York Knicks are bringing in ninth-year point guard Cameron Payne. He’ll sign a one-year deal for $3.1 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New York is familiar with Payne, who was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers team they faced in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

He scored 11 points in 15 minutes in their Game 3 win. SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 15 that the Knicks were interested in Payne, in part, because of his postseason resume.

Knicks used veteran's minimum exception to sign point guard Cam Payne, league source confirms. Knicks also had registered interest in free agent PG Tyus Jones, league sources say. NYK liked, among other things, that Payne has playoff experience (47 playoff games in past 4 years) — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 15, 2024

“NYK liked, among other things, that Payne has playoff experience (47 playoff games in past 4 years),” Begley tweeted.

Payne appeared in 78 games last season between stints with both the Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 assists on 39% shooting from three.

