Reggie Miller Explains Why He ‘Can’t Stand the Knicks’ in Fiery Rant

There’s a rivalry renewed between Reggie Miller and the New York Knicks, following their season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 playoffs.

In the saga’s latest installment, Miller explained why “he can’t stand the Knicks” in an appearance on “The Mark Jackson Show.”

“This is why I can’t stand the Knicks, because, to be the frontrunners, they think they are God’s gift to basketball,” Miller said on the June 10 episode. “Fine, you can think that all you want. But don’t frontrun when you guys are up, and then you guys want to talk stuff because the whole (series) was great.”

The Hall of Fame guard is referencing the ending to Game Two of the second-round series. Knicks fans chided Miller who, despite not being scheduled for the game prior, made a surprise broadcast appearance.

Miller didn’t have an issue with the chants until New York’s players got involved.

Miller Calls Out Josh Hart

As he tells it, all was fine until Josh Hart poured “gasoline” on the fan fueled fire.

“Where gasoline was poured on it, is when Josh came over to me. I don’t think there was anything malicious, I think he was trying to be funny, but it was an open mic,” Miller continued. “So when he came over, I didn’t know what he was gonna say. But for him to pour gasoline on this saying, because all you heard on the mic was him saying, ‘F you,’ so people thought that he just came over to me and said, ‘F you,’ which wasn’t the case.”

New York lost four of the next five games, including a Game Seven showdown on their home floor at Madison Square Garden. Miller trolled Jalen Brunson after Indiana clinched their trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“When the series CHANGED” Miller wrote. “Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!! #PacersKnicksRivalryLives #GodDontLikeUgly.”

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton joined Miller in the troll job following the Game Seven win.

Tyrese Haliburton showing up to the press conference with the iconic Reggie Miller choking photo on his sweatshirt. @WISH_TV #Pacers #BoomBaby #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/AnSRAfbp51 — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) May 19, 2024

He donned a hoodie depicting the Hall of Fame guard’s infamous choke gesture in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals.

“I’m just wearing a hoodie,” Haliburton told reporters when prompted. “I like being comfortable on the plane.”

Hart Claps Back After Celtics Sweep Pacers

Indiana’s prize for beating the Knicks was a seven-game series with the Boston Celtics.

It only went four with the Pacers falling victim to a series sweep.

Hart had a message for Haliburton after he and the Pacers came up short. He revealed the details of their conversation on an episode “The Roommates Show” podcast.

“I think I said something like ‘(Expletive) y’all couldn’t get one win?” Hart said on the May 31 episode. “Y’all beat us Game 7. Y’all couldn’t get one win, after three leads in the fourth? Obviously if we moved on, JB wouldn’t be playing. I would have tried to play, I don’t know how I would have been. (Expletive) we coulda did that. At least get one.’”

Haliburton missed the final two games of the Boston series with a hamstring issue. He, like the Knicks in their series against Indiana, ultimately had to give way to injury.

With a rivalry renewed, any matchup between the two teams next season will be must-watch. Even more so if Miller is on the call.