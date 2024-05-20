Reggie Miller Trolls Knicks While Shouting Out Jalen Brunson

After the Indiana Pacers eliminated the New York Knicks on May 19, infamous Knicks rival Reggie Miller took to Instagram to troll the Knicks.

Miller posted this caption on his Instagram page while posting a video of him and Josh Hart talking.

“When the series CHANGED!! Jalen Brunson you’re a true BALLER, been the best player in these playoffs, but you and your boys can all heal up together on some beautiful beaches in Cancun, please enjoy!! #PacersKnicksRivalryLives #GodDontLikeUgly.”

Brunson didn’t get to finish Game 7 against the Pacers because he fractured his shooting hand. He was the latest of the Knicks’ many unfortunate injuries during their postseason run.

Miller established himself as one of the Knicks’ biggest rivals in franchise history. During his NBA career, Miller and the Pacers faced off against the Knicks six times, including three Eastern Conference Finals matchups in 1994, 1999, and 2000. The Knicks won the first two, while Miller and the Pacers won the last one.

The 2024 Knicks-Pacers playoff series marked the second time the two have faced off since Miller’s playing days. The other time they matched up was in 2014, which also led to the Pacers making the Eastern Conference Finals.

Paul Pierce Trolls Knicks After Game 7 Loss

Miller was not the only former Knicks rival who took a shot at them after their elimination. Boston Celtics Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce posted a video of him stomping on a Brunson jersey. He later explained that the stomping had nothing to do with the Knicks star.

“This wasn’t about Brunson this was about The Knicks so send me another Knicks player jersey and I’ll do it again,” Pierce wrote via his X account.

He also took a swipe at their fanbase via his X account, writing the following after the Knicks lost.

“Yall Knick fans are delusional stfu and get over it ya season is over deal wit it .Good yr tho.”

Pierce has a little history with the Knicks, too, but it is not nearly as rich as Miller’s. Pierce faced off against the Knicks twice in his playing days in 2011 and 2013. The Celtics and the Knicks split those series before the Celtics traded Pierce the following offseason after losing to New York.

Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Knicks After Game 7

After the Pacers beat the Knicks, Haliburton wore a t-shirt with the well-known image of Miller taunting the Knicks by pretending to choke.

Miller did this during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a series that the Knicks went on to win.

Many are letting the Knicks have it after they fell to the Pacers. They may not have gotten to where they wanted, but that doesn’t mean their season was a failure. They have an entire offseason to improve on what was a stellar playoff run.

The Knicks may have come up short, but they still had arguably one of their best seasons in the 21st century. They still haven’t made the Eastern Conference Finals, but with their roster makeup, the Knicks have let the league know what they are capable of.