Knicks in Trade Talks With High-Salaried Veteran Centers: Report

After locking up franchise star point guard Jalen Brunson to a team-friendly extension, the New York Knicks‘ next move is to get a backup center, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“Who are they going to get to play backup center [to] Mitchell Robinson? He has a history of getting hurt, so you need a backup center who can start 30 games next season,” Begley said on SNY’s SportsNite on July 13. “And I know they’ve continued to be in touch with Precious Achiuwa, their own free agent. I think they’ve also had casual trade talks with some high-salaried veteran centers on the trade market. So we’ll continue to keep an eye on that.”

Achiuwa, who plays more of a power forward, had a brief success with the Knicks during the regular season when Robinson and Julius Randle were out with injuries. But at 6-foot-8, Achiuwa is undersized to defend Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis in the playoffs if Robinson is not available.

High-Salaried Veteran Centers on the Trade Block

High-salaried centers who are on the trade block are Atlanta Hawks‘ Clint Capela and Milwaukee Bucks‘ Brook Lopez.

As early as May 19, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Hawks were expected to make Capela available.

The 30-year-old Capela is on an expiring $22.3 million contract. He averaged 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds, including a league-leading 4.6 on the offensive glass.

Capela has played more than 70 games in two of his last three seasons.

On the other hand, the Bucks are open to trading the 36-year-old Lopez for a first-round pick, according to Gery Woelfel of Woelfelspressbox.com.

The Knicks only have a couple of protected first-round picks at their disposal after trading away five firsts, including four unprotected ones, and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges.

Lopez finished No. 2 in shot blocks, averaging 2.4 per game last season while adding 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. He is at his best as a rim protector in drop coverages but has oftentimes struggled on switching defense.

The 7-foot-1 Lopez is on an expiring $23 million contract. He has been durable over the last two seasons, playing at least 78 games each.

Both Capela and Lopez, however, are starting centers in their respective teams. It is unclear if the Knicks have held trade talks with them.

2 Young Centers on Knicks’ Radar

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, two young centers are also on the Knicks’ radar.

“The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in [Utah] Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype, along with Hornets center Nick Richards, as previously reported by HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 2.

The 7-foot Richards has vastly improved over the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He is coming off his best season in the NBA.

After averaging 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2022-23 season, his game went a notch up this past season.

Richards, who boasts a 7’4 wingspan, started in 51 of 67 games for the Hornets last season. He averaged 10.1 points 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a starter.

On the other hand, Kessler was tied with Lopez as the second-best shot blocker in the league behind San Antonio Spurs‘ generational rookie Victor Wembanyama (3.6).

The Jazz have a steep price for Kessler, according to Begley.

“I mentioned on Monday that Utah had been asking for at least one first-round pick in previous discussions with teams for Walker Kessler,” Begley said. “The Knicks have had shown interest in Kessler. I was told subsequently that teams had offered two first-rounders to Utah for the past couple of weeks but were rebuffed.”