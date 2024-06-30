76ers ‘Prepared’ With $212M Max Deal for 4-Time All-Defensive Teamer: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers’ opportunity to get aggressive is approaching. Teams can begin negotiating with rival free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.

The Sixers have just three players – Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, and Ricky Council IV – under contract. Tyrese Maxey is a restricted free agent but will land a $205 million max contract once they allocate their available cap space, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey on June 4.

If things break their way, Maxey’s will not be the only max the Sixers hand out in free agency.

“Both the 76ers and Magic, sources said, are prepared to lavish [Paul] George with four-year maximum contracts,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on June 30.

The 76ers can offer George a four-year contract worth up to $212 million. Fischer notes that the Utah Jazz remain as a potential dark horse threat to land George. But the Sixers have already been mentioned among the teams the nine-time All-Star is planning to meet with this offseason.

Embiid talks about adding in the offseason and side eyes Paul George lol pic.twitter.com/JzvfL9f7oa — Jake (@JakeMarc23) June 15, 2024

“Sources believe Philly is the frontrunner to acquire the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder. However, the Orlando Magic, another potential destination, cleared up available cap for him. And you have to wonder if he’ll remain in Los Angeles if the Clippers give into his demands for a fourth year,” Pompey wrote on June 29.

“The nine-time All-Star will meet with the Sixers, Magic, and Clippers shortly after free agency begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.”

George, 34, averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last season.

76ers Face Stiff Competition for Paul George

George also shot 41.3% from beyond the arc and remains one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA as a four-time All-Defesive Team selection and 2018-19 steals champion.

George opted out of the final year of his four-year, $176.2 million contract on June 29. The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported on June 29 that the Golden State Warriors offered several variations of trade packages for George and believed they were close.

The Clippers, Kawakami writes, never agreed to any deal.

The result is George hitting unrestricted free agency. George is said to prefer staying with the Clippers but the 76ers are the front-runner among outside teams.

Philadelphia can argue they have a more established pair of stars to pair George with than the Magic in Embiid and Maxey. But the Magic’s roster is more intact ahead of free agency. The Magic also finished above the 76ers in the standings.

Both teams were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

DeMar DeRozan Could Be Fallback Option

If George decided to join the Magic, or even return to the Clippers, the Sixers could be a team to monitor for Chicago Bulls free agent DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is completing a three-year, $81.9 million contract and could be squeezed out of Chicago for luxury tax reasons.

“If there’s no unloading of the [Zach] LaVine contract then DeRozan is just basically hanging in the wind,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks said in a free agency preview video on June 30. “Keep an eye on Philadelphia if they have available cap space. Could have around $14, $15 million after it’s all said and done.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I think he’s a $25-to-$30 million guy; I’ve said this all along. He plays 92% of his regular season games.”

DeRozan’s durability could be significant given Embiid’s injury history and Maxey’s stature.