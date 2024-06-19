Suns Trade Proposal Swaps Kevin Durant for Devin Booker’s Ex-Teammate

While Phoenix Suns‘ general manager James Jones has adamantly said they will not break up their Big 3, will a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, a dynamic big man, who already has on-court chemistry with Devin Booker budge him?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley pushes for a Kevin Durant-Towns swap that theoretically extends their contention window with Booker and ultimately shows to their star guard that this is his franchise.

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 27 pick and No. 37 pick

“As for the Suns, they might already feel stuck with the Durant-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal trio, and this would help create a little wiggle room. They’d have additional assets to help flesh out the roster, a tall task as currently constructed since they’re over the second apron.

They might also widen their window by swapping out the 35-year-old Durant for 28-year-old Towns, who has talked about reuniting with former Kentucky teammate Booker,” Buckley wrote. In a January 3, 2020 appearance on GQ’s YouTube channel, Towns was asked about his thoughts on forming a super team with Booker their other ex-Wildcats teammate D’Angelo Russell. “Preferably for me, it would be (on) the Timberwolves, so they’ll be in Minnesota, hopefully, one day. I’m gonna speak it into existence. I don’t know if it’ll happen, but I want it to,” Towns said at that time. But with Anthony Edwards firmly entrenched as the new face of the Timberwolves franchise, Towns could become available depending on who wins in the ugly tug-of-war between incumbent owner Glen Taylor and the group led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

Karl-Anthony Towns Could Become Available

The Timberwolves appeared on track to reaching the NBA Finals for the first time after they swept the Suns in the opening round of the playoffs. But they fell short in the Western Conference Finals — a loss that could lead to a major shakeup in Minnesota amid their rising payroll.

On April 10, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rodriguez and Lore eyed payroll cuts which concerned Taylor.

“In documents shared with Taylor, the NBA and The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, Lore and Rodriguez rendered a budget projection as potential majority owners that would’ve lowered the Timberwolves’ payroll to $171 million beginning next season — below the projected $172 million luxury tax threshold, sources told ESPN. The Timberwolves would’ve gone from approximately a $25 million-plus tax payment to a team receiving a tax distribution of approximately $6.5 million,” Wojnarowski wrote.